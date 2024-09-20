Key Takeaways New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett struggled under pressure against the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football.

Rookie Caeden Wallace struggled in his first start at left tackle, yielding penalties and pressures.

New England running back Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing game was hindered by an early deficit and limited touches.

The New England Patriots lost their second consecutive game of the season after falling to their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets , by a score of 24-3 on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season.

The performance featured Aaron Rodgers and a methodical Jets' offense making light work of the New England defense, while Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett wilted under the relentless New York pass rush.

So who's to blame for the 21-point loss? Let's get into it.

1 Jacoby Brissett, QB

Brissett crumbled under duress against the New York Jets' defensive front

There was only so much the Patriots' offense could manifest with Brissett running for his life behind a makeshift offensive line. By the time he was yanked in the fourth quarter, the ninth-year veteran had only been able to register stats like this:

98 passing yards

5.4 yards per pass attempt

5 sacks taken

0 touchdown passes

There's a reason Brissett was handed the starting duties instead of first-round selection Drake Maye , who entered the game and didn't fare much better, completing four of eight passes for 22 yards and taking a pair of sacks himself.

But if Brissett continues to put up numbers like he did Thursday night, Maye might just take over as QB1 sooner rather than later.

2 Caedan Wallace, OT

The third-round rookie gets baptized by fire during his first pro stint at left tackle

Because of an injury to Vederian Lowe last week, third-round rookie Caedan Wallace got the start at left tackle on Thursday night.

Wallace had primarily served as a right tackle during his five-year stint with Penn State, but was thrust into the fire after previously serving as an extra lineman in heavier packages.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: New York Jets edge rusher WIll McDonald IV collected a pair of sacks and four quarterback hits against the New England Patriots offensive line.

The end result wasn't pretty for the former Nittany Lion, as he collected multiple penalties and surrendered a variety of edge pressures to Jets' edge rusher Will McDonald IV .

3 Rhamondre Stevenson, RB

A porous offensive line and a negative game script tanks Stevenson's rushing production

A 14-0 second-quarter deficit took running back Rhamondre Stevenson out of the Patriots offense. When he was occasionally involved, Stevenson, who came into the night as one of the league's leading rushers with 201 yards, was only able to put up these numbers:

6 carries

23 rushing yards

3.8 yards per carry

0 receptions

1 lost fumble

It was the first time this season Stevenson hadn't collected 20-plus carries in a game. For the Patriots to have a chance each week, that can't be the case.

New England will look to rebound in Week 4 against the San Francisco 49ers .

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.