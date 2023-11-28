Highlights The New England Patriots have struggled to find a franchise quarterback after the departure of Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots have been searching for a new franchise quarterback since the departure of Tom Brady, who took his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 NFL season.

They've explored both a veteran quarterback option and a rookie quarterback option in hopes of filling the massive shoes left by Brady, but neither has proven to be a viable solution.

So, with the 2-9 Patriots off to their worst start in the Bill Belichick era — a span of more than two decades — New England is playing its way to the top of the 2024 NFL Draft and may need to find their future there.

The Patriots are still looking to replace the void left by Brady

For 19 years, the Patriots had the best franchise quarterback in the NFL in Brady, who led them to nine Super Bowls, won six of them, and won Super Bowl MVP in four of them. After Brady left New England, he won another Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP with the Buccaneers.

Since then, the Patriots haven't found their footing, primarily thanks to a vacancy at the quarterback position. Brady spent 20 seasons with New England, and during that time, several solid signal-callers like Brian Hoyer, Matt Cassel, and Jimmy Garoppolo were there to back Brady up. But by the time No. 12 decided it was time to move on, so were his potential replacements.

The season after Brady left, the Patriots tried to move on by turning to Cam Newton. But the 2015 NFL MVP struggled, throwing eight touchdowns in 15 games with 10 picks while winning just seven games.

The following year, the Patriots brought in Mac Jones, whom Belichick selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with the 15th overall pick. And the rookie was impressive as he led the team to a 10-7 record, completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions.

Sadly for Pats fans everywhere, Jones has regressed in the two seasons since. He's been benched multiple times and it's become clear that he isn't the future in Foxborough.

Both Jones and Bailey Zappe have played poorly in 2023

While Jones has started every single game for the Patriots this season, Belichick seemed willing to change things up as he gave both Jones backup Bailey Zappe ample time with the first unit leading into the Week 12 matchup with the New York Giants.

Ultimately, he stuck with Jones, who had one of his worst games of the year (and his career, for that matter), completing 12 of 21 passes for just 89 yards with two interceptions, which saw him yanked at halftime.

And Zappe didn't do much better in relief. The 24-year-old quarterback came in for the second half, completed nine of 14 passes for only 54 yards and had an interception of his own.

Some Patriots fans thought Zappe might be the answer a season ago after four appearances as a rookie in which he completed 70.7% of his passes with five touchdowns against three picks.

But facing a Giants team that had only won three games this season coming in, like Jones, Zappe couldn't muster anything offensively. Even New York's backup quarterback, Tommy DeVito, outplayed both Patriots quarterbacks with 191 yards and a touchdown in the Giants' 10-7 victory.

The 2023 New England roster does not include the team's future quarterback

Simply put, the Patriots do not have their franchise quarterback on their current roster.

Jones hasn't shown signs that he can replicate his rookie season, and Zappe's ceiling appears to be limited and might be better served as a backup for the remainder of his career, however long that may be.

Belichick is stuck with Jones and Zappe this season, as he waived Will Grier prior to the matchup with the Giants. There were thoughts that the fifth-year man would compete to start for the Pats, but it seems the franchise didn't have faith he could be the answer. Grier didn't appear in a single game for New England this season as the third-string quarterback.

The Patriots do still have undrafted rookie Malik Cunningham on the practice squad. The Louisville alum played briefly in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders, but his only stat was taking a sack. And his college numbers don't scream franchise quarterback anyway. In his final season at Louisville, he started 10 games and threw eight touchdown passes and five interceptions.

2024 NFL Draft prospect Caleb Williams could be the Patriots' answer

The Patriots aren't likely to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' contract. The Alabama product is still playing under his rookie deal, and the 2024 campaign will seemingly be his last in New England.

As mentioned, the Patriots have only won two games thus far in 2023. Only the Carolina Panthers have fewer wins, and they drafted who they hope will be their franchise quarterback this past spring in Bryce Young.

The Arizona Cardinals also have only two wins, and it is unclear what their plans are for Kyler Murray, who signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension ahead of the 2022 season.

At the moment, it seems the Patriots will have an early selection in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be the first team to take a quarterback. However, one must remember that the Panthers don't own their first-round selection, as they traded it to the Chicago Bears to draft Young. So New England might have QB competition if the Bears move on from Justin Fields.

The general consensus is that reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams of USC will be the first quarterback off the board, and he could be the Patriots' best bet to finally get the star they need under center.

But it is a bet. While Williams is incredibly talented, it's not as if he's a guaranteed ace in the hole, as he's had some issues this season as his Trojans have struggled. And, as Kyler Murray has seen, all the talent in the world means nothing if your franchise doesn't surround you with weapons.

New England's running game has been lackluster this season, with Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott combining for only 957 yards and six touchdowns. And it's not as if the Patriots' receiving corps scares too many teams.

On somewhat of a positive note, the offensive line has only given up 25 sacks on the season through 11 games, an of 2.3 per game — good enough for T-11th in the NFL. And someone like Williams, who has the legs to make things happen and get out of trouble, could make that stat look even better.

Simply put, Belichick and the Patriots won't win with their current quarterbacks. But if they continue to lose, help could soon be on the way.

