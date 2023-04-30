New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has fired back at claims that have emerged over the past few weeks regarding quarterback Mac Jones.

Having gone through a very promising 2021 rookie season in the NFL, the 2022 season saw New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones take something of a step back. After 2021, he looked like he could be the man to take the team forward in the aftermath of Tom Brady’s departure, even if it wasn’t quite Hall of Fame-level.

That development though never came, as a lot of his numbers went in completely the wrong direction, including pass completion rate, touchdown rate and quarterback rating (via Pro Football Reference). On top of that, there were suggestions that he had something of a falling out with head coach Bill Belichick behind the scenes.

Doubts over his future also sprouted up when reports emerged that Belichick had looked to trade away the quarterback, even though the Patriots used up a first-round pick on him back in 2021, although obviously they never manifested.

And it seems as though Belichick is far from happy talking about the matter.

Bill Belichick blasts reporter over Mac Jones claims

Speaking to a reporter during this weekend’s NFL Draft, Belichick cut a very serious tone when asked to comment on the reports that had emerged over the offseason:

This being Belichick, you shouldn’t have expected anything else in terms of his response, but it might well be a case that he’s saying more than he wanted to with how he came across during the exchange. He could simply have denied the reports rather than giving them the ‘no comment’ treatment.

Bill Belichick still has work to do

A large part of the reason Jones took a step back last season was down to the decision to appoint Matt Patricia and Joe Judge to the offensive side of the ball, even though they are defense and special teams guys by nature, and whilst Belichick has addressed that issue by appointing Bill O’Brien (who just happened to work with Jones in college at Alabama), that still doesn’t solve everything.

They have already picked up some good players to both protect Jones and act as targets for him (both in the draft and free agency), but behind the scenes as well there needs to be a much better relationship between the two and Belichick needs to show his quarterback that he’s an important part of the team and put faith in him.

Otherwise, Jones will just feel disillusioned and could cause more problems which might derail the franchise.