New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has reportedly spent this past offseason trying to make big plans for quarterback Mac Jones.

The 2022 NFL season was certainly not the one that New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would have been hoping for. After an impressive 2021 season in which he looked like he could be the man to take the team forward in the aftermath of Tom Brady’s departure, this past season saw him head in the wrong direction in terms of his development.

As per Pro Football Reference, his completion percentage went down, his percentage of throws for touchdowns went down, his yards per game went down and his quarterback rating went down. On top of that, he also missed some time through injury (giving Patriots fans the chance to meet back up Bailey Zappe, who they started to like), all in all meaning this past season was a disaster for him.

Not only that, but he also made something of an enemy of head coach Bill Belichick with how he reacted to certain facets of the team. Combine all of that, and it would appear as though Belichick wants to wash his hands of the man that he took in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots already looking for a new man under centre?

According to claims by Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk, Belichick has been trying to get rid of Jones, sending out feelers to a number of teams about whether they would be interested in making a deal with the Patriots for his services:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Belichick has shopped Jones to multiple teams during the 2023 offseason. The full list of potential destinations isn’t known. The teams mentioned as potential destinations were the Raiders, Texans, Buccaneers, and Commanders.

Obviously, a trade hasn’t occurred yet. That doesn’t mean it won’t happen. A team hoping to draft a quarterback could pivot to Jones, if that team doesn’t get the guy it wants.

What next for Mac Jones in New England?

If this report is true, then it seems as if Jones is already an afterthought for the Patriots, and should really be doing all that he can to try and get himself to a better situation, or at the very least to a team that will value him and not set him up to fail like the Patriots did last year.

Failing that, assuming they can’t find a trade partner, then this year should turn to a ‘scorched earth tour’ for him, as he looks to prove that they are wrong to try and get rid of him and essentially force them to keep him and make him the man of the future.