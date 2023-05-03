New England Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster reveals exactly why he decided to sign with the team during this offseason’s free agency period.

Despite being a very talented player when he arrived in the NFL, putting up 2,895 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in his first three years, JuJu Smith-Schuster arguably became more famous as a result of his activity on social media before games, something that rubbed Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin up the wrong way and ultimately led to the receiver dropping the activities from his pre-game routine.

Now though, he’s back to trying to make himself all about his work on the field, and last year managed to give a very good account of himself with the Kansas City Chiefs, where thanks to the play of Patrick Mahomes he was able to bring in close to 1,000 yards and score three touchdowns in the regular season (via Pro Football Reference).

He also played a pretty big part in the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run too, drawing a big penalty that helped them run out the clock before kicking the game-winning field goal. But after only signing a one-year deal in Kansas City, he was left to be a free agent this offseason before signing with the New England Patriots.

And according to him, there was one pretty big reason why he did that.

New England Patriots still a draw thanks to Bill Belichick

Speaking during his first news conference with the team (via The Athletic), Smith-Schuster claimed that the way Patriots head coach Bill Belichick treated him when he had to go up against him through the years gave him a pretty big indication of how he was perceived in the 71-year-old’s eyes:

One thing I’ve learned playing against Bill is that if he ever double-teams you, you’re a key player in his eyes. So back then when he was doing that, I looked at it like, ‘OK, he respects my game, and he respects me.’ Being able to circle back around in Year 7 to be here, it shows that he still has respect.

Now it’s Bill Belichick’s job to make it work

Belichick and the Patriots have had some very impressive and talented receivers over the years, most notably the likes of Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Deion Branch, Troy Brown and Wes Welker, some of which were developed before Belichick got their hands on them, whilst some were able to take their game to the next level.

And if the Patriots are going to get back on track to being successful, then someone like Smith-Schuster could prove to be a very important part of the process, and if Belichick can take his game to the next level the way he did with Edelman, then the Patriots could be in the line for some success when all is said and done.