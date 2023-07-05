New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft might run out of patience with head coach Bill Belichick this season if the team doesn’t deliver, Mike Florio believes.

When you talk about the greatest sports dynasties of all time, you will likely include the likes of the Montreal Canadiens teams of the 1970s, the Barcelona sides under Pep Guardiola and the Golden State Warriors during the mid to late 2010s, but perhaps none will ever go down as dominant, or as long-lasting as the New England Patriots teams of the 2000s and 2010s.

With 17 AFC East titles, 13 appearances in the AFC Championship, 9 Super Bowl appearances and 6 Super Bowl trophies, it’s hard to think that we will ever see a team as dominant as that again in our lifetime (although the Kansas City Chiefs under Patrick Mahomes certainly have the potential to run them close), made all the more impressive by the fact the league is built on trying to create parity.

However the Patriots find themselves a shell of the team they used to be, missing the playoffs in two of the last three seasons and with trouble reportedly brewing behind the scenes, something that you don’t really associate with the team and their successful times, and if that continues this season, then in the eyes of Mike Florio, it could be time for the team to make a pretty significant change.

New England Patriots set for a major change of pace?

Writing for ProFootballTalk, and after discussing his reasoning for his belief, predominantly owner Robert Kraft’s recent comments about wanting to win a 7th Super Bowl, Florio claimed that this season might well be the last one that Bill Belichick, the only other constant from the dynasty days, spends with the Patriots:

We all know how these things will go. In the ultimate game of rock, scissors, paper, Kraft owns all three. He’s in charge. What he says, goes. Who he says goes. And if Belichick fails to deliver a playoff appearance or if he runs the postseason victory drought to half of a decade, he’s the one who could be going.

It sounds crazy, I know. Belichick is one of the great coaches in NFL history. Since Brady, however, his teams have been just above ordinary. At some point, a sufficient stretch of failure wipes out a history of excellence. At some point, the past will have faded from the rear-view mirror. At some point, Kraft will decide to turn the page. And he’ll be more likely to do it sooner than later if Belichick keeps trying to blame Kraft for failures that, in Kraft’s mind, trace only to Belichick.

You do have to wonder how much time the dominance of years gone by will buy Belichick. You can forgive a few stumbles whilst they try to get themselves sorted, but given how last year went, and how on paper they might well be the 4th best team in the AFC East heading into this year, it might well be that this year is seen as ‘the end of the road’ for the head coach.