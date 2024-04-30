Highlights The Patriots selected Drake Maye No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft and possess ample cap space for a potential impact player in the trade market.

Aiyuk and Higgins are viable trade targets to pair with the young quarterback.

Surtain could solidify New England's secondary and set them up well for the future.

The New England Patriots are set to kick off a new era going into the 2024 season, moving on from long-time head coach and six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick. As new head coach Jerod Mayo steps into the spotlight, the Patriots entered the NFL Draft ready to pair their rookie head coach with a new rookie quarterback as a new dawn rises over New England.

The Patriots got their guy, selecting UNC quarterback Drake Maye No. 3 overall. Along with their incoming draft class, the Patriots have around $38 million in cap space, allowing New England to make a splash for impact players in the trade market if they elect to move on players of interest.

Related Way Too Early Look At Where Bill Belichick Could Coach In 2025 Where could one of the greatest coaches of all time end up in 2025?

New England Patriots Top Three Trade Targets

There are several players New England could make an offer for

Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Patriots' Top Trade Targets Player Position Team 2024 Salary Brandon Aiyuk WR SF $14 Million Tee Higgins WR CIN $21 Million Patrick Surtain CB DEN $1.05 Million

Entering 2024, the Patriots have a number of holes to fill within their roster to bolster their talent around rookie quarterback Maye going into the new year.

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Over recent weeks, San Francisco 49ers' wideout Brandon Aiyuk has been at the center of trade rumors being linked to several teams around the NFL, one of them being the Patriots. Former 49ers teammate Kendrick Bourne has also expressed his support in the front office moving for Aiyuk.

In a trade for Aiyuk, New England would likely have to send over some quality future draft picks now that the 2024 NFL Draft is all said and done. This would sacrifice the overall depth-building opportunities in 2025, but pairs their rookie quarterback with a proven top option in Aiyuk.

Aiyuk is ready to take the next step after seeing a breakout season in 2023, catching 75 passes for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns. He could be primed to step into the Patriots’ offense as the number one option, giving a reliable target to a young quarterback, as well as lining up alongside another veteran wideout in Juju Smith-Schuster.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brandon Aiyuk's 1,342-yard mark was the most by a 49ers receiver since the 2021 season (Deebo Samuel), and the 12th highest single season mark in franchise history.

The likelihood of Aiyuk being dealt has decreased now that San Francisco elected to draft a WR in the first round, but expect teams to continue to make offers for the star receiver. New England offers a competitive trade package with the cap space to give Aiyuk the long-term deal he desires.

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Another veteran option at receiver is Cincinnati Bengals' wideout Tee Higgins, who has also been involved in trade rumors as of late.

Entering the offseason, Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Higgins, worth $21.8 million. After receiving the tag, Higgins requested a trade from the Bengals, thrusting his name into trade talks. Since, though, Higgins has stated he anticipates suiting up for Cincinnati in 2024, but still no deal has been reached between the two sides, leaving the door open on a possible trade.

Higgins would likely come with a similar price tag to Aiyuk, as New England would likely offer a bevy of future day-two picks. The Patriots could be a favorable destination for Higgins as they possess the cap space necessary to offer him an enticing long-term deal.

Higgins offers an electric vertical threat to New England’s rookie quarterback, a tandem Patriots fans will surely love. Stepping into New England’s offense, Higgins would have an opportunity as a true number-one option after spending the first four years of his career alongside Ja’Marr Chase in Cincinnati.

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports



Entering the draft, the Patriots were expected to receive an abundance of offeres for the No. 3 pick, and the Denver Broncos were heavily rumored to be making calls. However, nothing transpired, and Denver ended up selecting QB Bo Nix.

New England could capitalize on a player like Patrick Surtain II, who has seen his name kicked around in trade rumors as of late after reportedly being shopped at last year’s trade deadline.

Surtain could join a youthful secondary that’s loaded with potential, featuring star defensive backs in Kyle Dugger and Christian Gonzalez. Surtain and Gonzalez would pair to form one of the best cornerback pairings in the NFL and shore up New England’s secondary for the long-term.

Financially, a deal for Surtain would more than work with the potential to retain him long-term. New England would be forced to settle for a tier-two quarterback in this class, but a guy like Penix has huge upside that could shine through in New England.

These players could be set for a change of scenery soon

Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Though the Patriots have some undesirable contracts on their books that the team could look to move off of going into the 2024 season. On both sides of the ball, New England could clear more cap space to for remaining players in free agency to upgrade and bolster their offense and defense.

Juju Smith-Scuster, WR

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

In his first season in New England, Juju Smith-Schuster was underwhelming to say the least. In 2023, the former Pro Bowler dealt with his share of injuries, appearing in 11 games for the Patriots and notching just seven starts. He caught 29 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown, pedestrian numbers given the sizable three-year, $25 million deal that got him to New England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Demario Douglas' 561 yards led the Patriots in that department in 2023, but they also represented the smallest yardage total for a team's WR1 in the entire NFL by a pretty significant margin.

Going into 2024, the Patriots have a big need at receiver, but possess the resources to build up the position group.

Moving on from Smith-Schuster could be a good decision for a Patriots team that has been linked to some top wideouts in Aiyuk, Higgins and Broncos' wideout, Courtland Sutton.

Matthew Judon, OLB

Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Judon has been excellent in his time in New England, totaling 32 sacks with two Pro Bowl nods in three seasons with the Patriots.

Entering his fourth year as a Patriot, it could be time for New England’s front office to move on from Judon. Following a bicep injury that kept him sidelined for 13 games in 2023, Judon is set to play on an expiring deal in 2024, with an unattractive $14 million cap hit.

At 31-years-old, New England could capitalize on Judon’s price tag in the trade market, and move him for a mid-round pick or instant-impact player. The market for Judon should remain relatively high going into the new year, but another injury paired with his contract could dissipate any chance to land a solid haul for him.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.