New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones should see some progress this year under the guidance of OC Bill O’Brien, but if he doesn’t then he could well be out the door, former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter has claimed.

When Tom Brady left the New England Patriots in 2020, you would have been forgiven for thinking the franchise might have been in trouble, not knowing what the next quarterback was going to produce and if he’d be able to keep things at the same level of production.

Cam Newton in 2020 kind of proved that it takes something special to step into Brady’s shoes, but in 2021, after being taken with the 15th overall pick, Mac Jones looked as if he’d be able to do it with a great rookie year in which he made the PWFA All-Rookie team and the Pro Bowl whilst guiding the Patriots to the playoffs with some impressive numbers.

His second year though was anything but impressive. On the field a lot of his numbers went down, whilst off the field he reportedly had some major issues with the Patriots coaches, although his situation wasn’t helped by the hand he was dealt with regarding his offensive coordinators.

Mac Jones’ New England future not looking totally secure

This offseason Jones has seen some conflicting messages about his future, with the team reportedly looking to move him on, but also hiring his former offensive coordinator from Alabama Bill O’Brien which should hopefully help things go better.

But if things don’t go better for him, then former NFL coach Phoebe Schecter, who was speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, believes that he might indeed find himself moving to another franchise for 2024:

I do think this is a really important year for Mac Jones, because I don't see the Patriots continuing to invest in him. You know, even last year, we saw a couple of moments where Mac Jones had really outwardly expressed how he was feeling which is against that kind of Patriots way. So I don't necessarily see them supporting him after this year. And it will be such a shame because a young quarterback, but he might just need a different organisation. Just because you get drafted by a team, doesn't mean that that's going to be the best fit for you.

It's tough because he's also not had that consistency, and that's why it was so tough last year for him, where he just needed that play caller he needed that one person he could go to and there were so much ambiguity around who it was that he should be supported by. And you could see that even on the play calls on the field. So I think this year Bill O'Brien can really make a great impact almost like Doug Peterson did for Trevor Lawrence with the Jags.

It’s important to note that Jones is entering a critical point in his contract, as this will be the last year the Patriots can assess him before deciding to give him his 5th year option or not, so next offseason would be the last chance to trade him as well.

So this year will be seen as the ‘final referendum’ if you will on Jones’ future, and if both sides really want to stick together for the long-run, then they’ll have to get on the same page. It looks like some moves have been made to make it happen, such as the O’Brien hire, but we’ll ultimately have to wait and find out when the season kicks off.