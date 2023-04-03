Bill Belichick’s future with the New England Patriots might start to be dictated by what happens this season, Peter King has claimed.

After missing the playoffs in two of the past three seasons (and even then they were knocked out in the Wild Card round), the New England Patriots dynasty in the NFL looks as if it is finally over (yes we have been down this road before, but this time it does seem like it’s actually going to happen).

And perhaps what’s worse for the Patriots, is that it doesn’t look as if they could be even at a ‘competitive’ level for the foreseeable future as the AFC East continues to take shape. With the Buffalo Bills out in front, the New York Jets in the process of picking up Aaron Rodgers and the Miami Dolphins on the rise, you can make the argument that the Patriots could be the 4th best team within their own division this season and possibly beyond.

If that is the case, and the Patriots continue to not be the force that they once were, then it gives owner Robert Kraft a big decision to make, according to NFL reporter Peter King.

Bill Belichick on the verge of being bounced out of New England?

Writing in his Football Morning In America column, King discussed where the Patriots are now, the state of the AFC East and what is at stake for Belichick’s legacy before turning to what might be on both his and owner Robert Kraft’s mind should they fail to be competitive over the next few seasons:

The Patriots are 25-26 since Tom Brady left the team, with zero playoff wins, and listening to Robert Kraft talk like Belichick—we care about performance, not individual records—I’m starting to wonder what happens to Belichick, who turns 71 in two weeks, if the Patriots sink to the bottom of the AFC East. It’s certainly possible, with Aaron Rodgers likely to enter the division and the Patriots clearly inferior to the Bills and Dolphins recently.

Say the Patriots go 7-10 each of the next two years, and Belichick is five wins from passing Don Shula. WWKD? What will Kraft do? He may move on. If so, it would not surprise me to see Belichick coach another team for a couple of years.

Could we see Bill Belichick take on another project in the NFL?

The point about wanting to pass Don Shula is a legitimate one, as Belichick is closing in on his record of the most wins in NFL history, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to think that Belichick is only sticking around at his age so that he can get that record.

Belichick does deserve a bit of leniency for what he has done over the past 20+ years, but given how used to success the Patriots have become accustomed to, you can’t rule out the possibility that Kraft wants to get back there as soon as possible, and if the Patriots don’t turn things around, they might look to someone else to guide them back there.

And if that’s the case, would Belichick really want to go to another team just for a season or two just to get the record? It seems hard to think he would want to do it just for that purpose (he could do it with a few 4-13 or 5-12 seasons for instance at the new place), when he is a serial winner. So it might well be that Belichick is going to have to seriously pull his finger out and make sure that he turns things round with the Patriots so that he can get the record there instead.