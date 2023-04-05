The New England Patriots might be looking to offload quarterback Mac Jones, but not as quickly as some reports hints Rob Gronkowski.

The past few days haven’t exactly been all that great when it comes to New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and his future with the franchise. There was a report that suggested head coach Bill Belichick had been looking to trade Jones away this offseason, perhaps as a result of his regression under centre (although he was dealt a bad hand with the appointment of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge as his offensive coaches), or it might have been due to the reported falling out that the two had during the season.

However, it seems as though that report might not have been as truthful as first believed as they have been debunked by New England-based reporter Mark Daniels, so which side of the story you wish to believe is really up to you.

In the eyes of former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski though, it appears as though the truth might be somewhere in the middle when all is said and done.

Mac Jones on borrowed time with the New England Patriots?

Speaking on Kay Adams’ show Up And Adams, Gronkowski (who spent nine years under Belichick in New England) called the reports about Jones being traded away as ‘fake news’ before pointing out that Jones wasn’t totally responsible for his regression, although he might find himself in trouble if he doesn’t take his game to the next level this upcoming season following the changes the team have made.

Video: Rob Gronkowski discusses Mac Jones’ future with the New England Patriots:

One more chance for Mac Jones to fill Tom Brady’s shoes with the New England Patriots?

Gronkowski’s assessment of things seems to be pretty fair. Give Jones one more year to show what he can do, especially given that the Patriots have brought in Jones’ offensive coordinator from college (and former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien) to replace Patrica and Judge.

So if he can’t take that step forward this year, then you can argue that he likely isn’t going to anytime soon, and then the Patriots would have a justifiable reason to try and get rid of him, but to do so this early in his career and after what he had to go through last year would be a little bit harsh on him.