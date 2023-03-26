The New England Patriots are not getting a lot of love from bookmakers as odds have been revealed for this season’s Super Bowl.

For people who are roughly 30 years or younger, arguably the only consistent that stuck throughout their whole live of watching the National Football League was that the New England Patriots, spearheaded by quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick, were the dominant force of the sport and always in contention to win the Super Bowl.

They of course didn’t always win, but with 17 AFC East titles (including 11 in a row from 2009 to 2019), 13 AFC Championship Games (8 consecutive from 2011 to 2018), 9 Super Bowl appearances and 6 Super Bowl titles, it would be very rare to see them anything but the favourites to win it all as the season began.

Now though, things are an awful lot different. Belichick still remains, but now with Mac Jones at quarterback, and the rest of the AFC catching up to them with the likes of Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals and Josh Allens’ Buffalo Bills all flexing their muscles, the Patriots’ dominance is over, as they’ve missed the playoffs twice in the last three seasons.

And if there were any bigger sign that the Patriots dynasty is well and truly over, you just need to look at the oddsmakers in Las Vegas.

Not good news for the New England Patriots with the bookies

As per Caesars SportsBook (via ESPN.com), the New England Patriots are listed as at 70-1 to win this year’s Super Bowl, with the report further going on to state that:

According to SportsOddsHistory.com, it’s the franchise’s longest preseason Super Bowl odds since 1993, when it was 100-1.

And whilst there are always stories of people upsetting the odds, indeed ESPN state that “from the silver-lining department: The last time the Patriots entered a season at least 50-1 to win the Super Bowl was 2001 … and they won their first title with Belichick and Tom Brady”, you have to think this should be seen as pretty alarming to see when it comes to the Patriots’ chances this season.

New England Patriots set for a new era… of mediocrity?

The big question now, is just how long are the Patriots going to be at this level. If you look at what they did last season, and the changes they’ve made this offseason, there isn’t really a lot to make you think that this is going to be a quick fix, and the only reason that they are even that high is probably because people grant Belichick the benefit of the doubt because of his track record.

Unless the appointment of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator really sparks Mac Jones into life this year, in an offensive league it’s hard to see how they’re going to be able to make that jump in the immediate future, and even if he does, he’s still not going to be able to carry a team like Brady did at times, certainly not this team.