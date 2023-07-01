Julian Edelman’s catch in the New England Patriots’ comeback win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI remains one of the greatest catches in NFL history.

The New England Patriots aren't in the best spot right now, having missed out on the playoffs in two of the past three seasons, and generally looking a little disorganised from the outside, something that you wouldn't normally associate with them after their dominant years in the from 2000-2019.

During that dominant run they had a lot of incredible moments, but arguably none was more incredible than the heroics of Julian Edelman, who played a key role in helping the Patriots to defeat the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl LI and their incredible 28-3 comeback.

Edelman was never exactly a big name in the same way that Tom Brady or Rob Gronkowski were, but he was certainly effective in what he did, putting up over 6,800 yards and 36 touchdowns, whilst also making an impact in the return game with over 2,600 yards on kickoffs and punts, never putting up remarkable numbers across his time in the NFL, but always providing Brady with the perfect safety blanket for when he needed him most.

But it was in the big moments that he really excelled himself. In Super Bowl LIII for instance, he put up 141 yards on 10 catches to win MVP against the Los Angeles Rams, but it was their previous win that saw him pull off arguably the most remarkable play in the history of the big game.

Juggling Julian

With the Patriots down by eight points and less than three minutes to go, it was really desperation time for the Patriots, and things could have gone a lot different for them if this play had gone the other way.

Brady heaved the ball up looking for Edelman, but it was deflected by Robert Alford, forcing Edelman, along with Falcons defenders Keanu Neal and Ricardo Allen to adjust their bodies as they all fought for the ball, with the ensuing sea of body parts giving Edelman barely enough room to try and bring the ball down, managing to do so on the second attempt:

Video: Julian Edelman pulls off incredible catch to help the New England Patriots:

The Immaculate Reception often goes down as the greatest play in NFL history, but given the circumstances and the magnitude of the game in comparison, as well as the incredible hand-eye coordination and grip needed to pull off something like that, you can put this play ahead of it on the podium and you would have a fair argument.