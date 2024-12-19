The New England Revolution have their striker.

The Revolution announced on Thursday that they have acquired forward Leonardo Campana from Inter Miami CF in exchange for $2-million in 2025 GAM, $500,000 in 2026 GAM, a 2025 International Roster Spot and a 2026 International Roster Spot.

Miami is retaining a sell-on percentage and could receive up to $750,000 in conditional GAM if certain incentives are met.

Campana, 24, joined the Herons in 2022, scoring 32 goals and eight assists in 100 total appearances in South Florida. The Ecuadorian international was an integral part of the Miami squads that won the 2024 Supporters' Shield and Leagues Cup 2023 titles. Campana tallied eight goals and three assists in 28 appearances — including 14 starts — in 2024.

Prior to joining MLS, Campana had stints in England, Portugal and Switzerland after coming up through Ecuadorian club Barcelona SC. The left-footed attacker has made 16 appearances for the Ecuador men's national team, but has yet to score his first international goal.