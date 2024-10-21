The New England Revolution didn’t finish dead last in the league, but they may have been the most unpleasant surprise in 2024.

Turmoil and secrecy cloud Bruce Arena’s exit near the end of 2023. When he was initially suspended, New England were one of the best teams in the East. Change has come to the roster (namely the transfer of star goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic to Chelsea ) but many key pieces remain.

New England was one of the two or three worst clubs in MLS this year.

The season started disastrously for a few months, saw a brief positive summer blip, but ultimately fell far below an Eastern Conference playoff line which saw a team with a goal difference of -15 make the playoffs.

Now what?

State of the Roster

Head coach: Caleb Porter

Chief Soccer Officer: Curt Onalfo

The Good

With former MLS MVP Carles Gil as the foundational point, New England should always have the makings of a good attack. Unfortunately, we learned he can’t do it all himself this year, but he still finished third in MLS in key passes and second in chances created from open play.

The 31-year-old was in the 98th percentile among MLS attacking midfielders in shot-creating actions, 99th in progressive passes, 98th in progressive carries.

Gil is still elite. Do not let the club’s poor performance and poor team-wide underlying numbers camouflage that.

Club-record signing Luca Langoni showed really promising moments after a summer transfer from Boca Juniors. Fitting that deal in on a U-22 initiative slot rather than having to make him a designated player is excellent roster building. Using the U-22 initiative for signings like this (near $7 million transfer fee, 22-years-old) is a way high-spending teams can flex their financial muscle.

Langoni had 3G/2G in 708 minutes while adapting to a new team and league mid-season, amid a dumpster fire of a season. That is respectable.

Tomas Chancalay suffered a season-ending injury while Dylan Borrero didn’t find the same form after returning from a long-term injury. In theory, that attacking quartet is strong, even though it definitely needs a center forward to complete the group.

Rising teenager Peyton Miller is the real deal and will be sold for several millions one day. Same for Esmir Bajraktarevic. Xavier Arreaga and Aljaz Ivacic were fine in-season moves.

The Bad

Where to even begin?

Stat MLS rank Goals scored 29th Goals conceded 28th Goal Differential T-28th Expected goals 29th Expected goals against 29th Expected GD 29th

That xGD was actually -26.8. Second-worst (Austin) were NINE goals better (-17.7). San Jose Earthquakes — a historically bad team this year — had an xGD of -13.4. Thirteen goals better than New England.

New England’s 74 goals conceded was tied for the third-worst mark in MLS history. Their Decision Day capitulation against Inter Miami saw them tie San Jose with a league-worst goal difference of -37. That is tied for the second-worst GD in league history.

All of this from the starting point of much higher expectations. In MLSsoccer.com’s season preview, 17 analysts predicted each team’s finish. No one had the Revs lower than 11th. Seven of them put the Revs in sixth place. Ditto for The Athletic. Four of the six writers had the Revs making the playoffs. (I was one of the writers who had them out of the playoffs, but uhm, please do not look at the rest of my standings).

That’s the macro. Looking individually, forward Giacomo Vrioni is not a DP striker. This was a deal they needed to move on from a year ago. It is more clear now.

As for the culture? First year head coach Caleb Porter has been under fire much of the season. First year sporting director Curt Onalfo is overhauling the roster, including shipping out stalwarts DeJuan Jones and Henry Kessler during the year.

Flexibility

The changes over the last 12 months were extensive and it will continue this winter. Thankfully, they have the flexibility to do a decent amount of moves pretty easily.

The following players have a club option for 2025: Arreaga, Dave Romney, Andrew Farrell, Borrero, Matt Polster, Jonathan Mensah, Tommy McNamara, Nacho Gil, Brandon Bye, Ian Harks, Earl Edwards Jr. and Will Sands. Another three senior players (Tim Parker, Bobby Wood, Nick Lima) are out of contract.

Not all of that group will leave (nor should all of that group) but that’s up to 15 players the club don’t need to do anything to move on from.

Vrioni would require a transfer (or buyout, but at 26-years-old and not a terrible contract, I’d be surprised if it came to that). That needs to happen to free up a third DP spot.

New England also still have another U-22 initiative slot to use, or two if Borrero leaves.

Offseason Priorities

There are questions over the future of Porter, as alluded to above. Were the struggles down to game model and man-management, or just an unexpected transition year? If he sticks around, the leash probably won’t be long enough to outlast another bad start next year. In that scenario, another year is wasted.

Five teams changed managers before the Leagues Cup break this year (San Jose, Nashville, Atlanta, St. Louis and Dallas). One of them made the playoffs. The sample is skewed toward a negative outcome because bad teams fire their coaches, not good ones, but all five insisted the changes were, in part, to salvage the season. Only one of them did and it required a lot of help on Decision Day. If Atlanta were in the West they would have missed the playoffs by seven points.

That’s the most negative outcome. The most positive one is a vastly improved 2025 with new pieces and a fresh start, rotating around a strong attack and revamped defense.

Which is more likely?

On the player side: Vrioni out and a new DP center forward in. That’s all the attack needs.

The defense is more extensive. They could use at least one starting-level center back, but probably two if it can be swung. Is Ivacic the long-term starter at goalkeeper? Another defensive midfield starter if Polster leaves, and depth everywhere from central midfield through the defense.

New England is one of the most fascinating teams to watch this offseason.