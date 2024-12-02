The New England Revolution have signed Mali international center back Mamadou Fofana from Ligue 2 club Amiens SC, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

L'Equipe first reported the deal. Sources add the fee is around $1.7 million.

Fofana, 26, has made 42 appearances for Mali. He has been a constant starter for Amiens in his three-and-a-half years with the club, making 121 appearances. He previously featured for FC Metz, including time in France's top flight, as well as in Turkey with Alanyaspor and Bandirmaspor.

With Mali, Fofana has started each of his club's six Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers as well as their last World Cup qualifier.

The move kicks off a defensive overhaul for New England, who finished second-last in the Eastern Conference in 2024 with 74 goals conceded. The Revs moved on from defenders Tim Parker, Xavier Arreaga, Nick Lima and Jonathan Mensah this winter after trading DeJuan Jones last summer.