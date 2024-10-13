There are likely to be some big changes at Everton over the next 12 months, with a new stadium under construction, prospective new owners circling, and, according to Graeme Bailey at TBR Football, the installation of Jose Mourinho as the Toffees' next manager.

Sean Dyche worked miracles in keeping Everton in the Premier League last season in spite of two points deductions amounting to 12 points, for breaching Profitability and Sustainability Rules. He faces yet another tough task this term, with Everton struggling in the early stages of the new campaign. The Merseyside club has gained just five points from the first seven games, with only one win so far, and it looks like another fight against relegation is on the cards for the Blues.

Meanwhile, off the pitch, the club looks set to change hands, and if Dan Friedkin's bid to buy Everton succeeds, he has ambitions plans to tempt Mourinho into taking another stab at English football.

Jose Mourinho is Top Target for Toffees

Friedkin wants to reunite with former Roma coach

As things stand, confirmation of Friedkin's takeover at Everton is thought to be a mere formality, with paperwork well underway to getting things finalised. According to Graeme Bailey, Friedkin is keen to reunite with Mourinho, whom he worked with at AS Roma.

It is thought that once the new owners are in place, the club will look to make an ambitious and very high-profile managerial appointment in 2025, and Mourinho is at the top of their list. Apparently, intermediaries are already hard at work lining up a replacement for Dyche, and there is hope on Friedkin's part that Mourinho can be pulled away from his current role at Fenerbahce in Turkey.

Jose Mourinho manager statistics Club Games Win % Points per game Fenerbahçe 13 62 2.08 AS Roma 138 49 1.70 Tottenham 86 52 1.77 Man Utd 144 58 1.97 Chelsea 136 59 1.96 Real Madrid 178 71 2.30 Inter Milan 108 63 2.12 Chelsea 185 67 2.22 FC Porto 127 71 2.32 Leiria 20 45 1.70 Benfica 10 50 1.80

The pair collaborated during Mourinho's time in Italy, and Friedkin previously told reporters,

"[Mourinho is] a very good person and a great coach. I’m happy to have him at Roma.”

Friedkin and his people are of the belief that Mourinho, described as 'incredible' by John Terry, would indeed be interested in returning to the Premier League if given the opportunity.

Moyes in the Meantime

Everton could turn to former manager again

Before that happens, though, there could be plans to replace Dyche sooner rather than later, and David Moyes has been targeted for a return to Goodison Park if Everton look to switch things up before the end of the season.

Survival in the Premier League this season is of paramount importance when it comes to Friedkin's ambitions for the club, and Moyes is reportedly the man the hierarchy believe can achieve that goal. It is thought talks have already taken place between the out-of-work Scotsman and Everton chiefs as Dyche's position comes under scrutiny.

Statistics via Transfermarkt - as of 13/10/2024