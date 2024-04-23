Highlights Coventry were potentially robbed of a goal that would've sealed an epic comeback with VAR ruling Victor Torp offside in extra time.

Man United dominated the start of the match but Coventry showed self-belief and spirit to level the scores at 3-3.

New footage suggests that the offside decision may have been incorrect.

Doubt has been cast over Coventry City's extra-time goal vs Manchester United as new footage suggests it was actually onside. In the 121st minute of the game, Victor Torp looked to have sealed one of the all-time great FA Cup comebacks only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Mark Robins' side looked to be down and out right up until the 71st minute with his men trailing by three goals. However, a spirited final period of the game saw the Sky Blues remarkably level the tie and take it to extra time.

With United's on-pitch collapse plain for all to see, Coventry looked to have taken full advantage in the dying embers of the match. Haji Wright slid the ball across the box for Torp to poke home, sparking wild scenes – only for VAR to cut the celebrations short.

Wright was deemed to be offside but new pitch-side footage suggests that the technology might have got things wrong.

The video – which you can see below – shows the Coventry forward seemingly onside with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, the last Man Utd defender, much deeper than him as the ball is played through.

Man United Survive FA Cup Collapse

Coventry fall short after penalty-shout drama

Scott Mctominay opened the scoring after just 28 minutes before Harry Maguire headed home another on the stroke of half-time. Bruno Fernandes appeared to have wrapped things up for the Red Devils in the 58th minute when he added a third. Passage to a second consecutive FA Cup final was not to be so easy for Erik ten Hag and co, however, with their Championship opposition somehow finding the self-belief to claw their way back into the game.

Ellis Simms pulled one back with 81 minutes on the clock and when Callum O'Hare found the net just eight minutes later the comeback was on. It took until the 95th minute before the scores were level at 3-3 with Wright holding his nerve from the penalty spot.

Both teams, admittedly tired, pushed for a winner in extra-time and – as clear in the footage above – it looked as though Coventry had found one with just seconds to play. As it was, the game went to penalties and Manchester United snuck through, scoring 4 times, while the Sky Blues netted just two of their attempts.

Mark Robins on the Offside Call

"Had he cut his toenails"

After all the drama, Coventry boss Robins was at least able to joke about how close his team had come to an FA Cup final. Indeed, he pointed out that his team would have beaten Man United if only Wright had trimmed his toenails before the match, saying:

"Had he cut his toenails we wouldn't be talking about penalties. Our performance will be spoken about for a long time. We are disappointed but we can't be too down about it. For the last hour of the game we performed like Manchester United and that's what I'm proud of."

The Red Devils will now face rivals Manchester City in a repeat of last season's match-up. On that occasion, Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest-ever FA Cup final goal after just 12 seconds, as Pep Guadiola's side took the trophy home with a 2-1 victory.