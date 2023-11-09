Highlights Jake Paul aims to become a boxing world champion and transcend both boxing and MMA, challenging top fighters like Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez.

Despite a loss to Tommy Fury, Paul insists he has the skills to compete at the world level and plans to work his way up the boxing ladder more traditionally.

Andre August, Paul's next opponent, is not well-known to boxing fans but has more experience in the ring than some of Paul's previous opponents.

Jake Paul announced his next boxing fight will take place in December but left boxing fans waiting to see who he would compete against after bouncing back from a loss against Tommy Fury with a win over Nate Diaz. He has now finally announced he will face a professional boxer again in the shape of American cruiserweight Andre August who has fought 11 times in the boxing ring with one defeat.

August is not a well-known fighter to the boxing public, but is far more experienced in the squared circle than some of Paul's previous opponents, including Ben Askren and Nate Robinson. The YouTube boxer has now stated his aims to take the sport even more seriously and instead work his way towards his plan of becoming a world champion. Interestingly, footage has now emerged of August's last fight against Brandon Martin, in which he won after a four-year hiatus from the ring.

Jake Paul's plan to become boxing world champion

Despite coming from the influencer space, Paul has revealed that he intends to become world champion and is looking to tarsncend both the sports of boxing and MMA. He has taken on both fellow social media stars and leading MMA fighters in the ring, while challenging the likes of Conor McGregor to a fight and mocking his UFC earnings in addition to eyeing a fight with Canelo Alvarez.

In his first step up to face a boxer with natural ability, Paul was outclassed losing to Tommy Fury by split decision in their Saudi Arabia clash, although he was able to force a knockdown late on. However, he has recently still insisted that he has the skills to fight at world level in the sport despite his lack of experience to date, and has suggested he fights on a more traditional route for now to try and work his way up to the top of the tree.

Jake Paul's win over Nate Diaz

The 'Problem Child' was looking to respond to his first ever loss in style as he took on ex-UFC veteran Nate Diaz who was making his boxing debut, in a huge event stateside. Paul looked significantly more convincing on the night against weaker opposition knocking his rival down en route to a points win. He even managed to progress through some adversity in the end, with his opponent even having attempted a guillotine choke but he safely navigated the judges scorecards.

Paul was then expected to begin training in both MMA and boxing after signing a deal to join the PFL, while also being ringside to watch KSI's 'garbage' fight with Tommy Fury in his humble opinion. A fight with 'The Nightmare' still seems on the table but for now the event is expected to remain on the backburner while Paul takes on a new challenge.

August hadn't fought for four years prior to his last outing where he took on an undefeated fighter named Brandon Martin. He cruised to victory in truth and footage has since emerged of the battle, where he perhaps looks slightly rusty and lethargic which is to be expected after a lengthy absence. However, he still landed the bigger punches in the video and was in no way fortunate to have received the overwhelming decision on the scorecards.

It is clear that he possesses a natural punch power which he had shown in footage earlier in his career with some booming KOs against professional boxing opponents. He clearly also holds an element of ring craft and experience, which Paul will not be used to entirely, given he has only fought one natural boxer. But the American YouTuber will no doubt take encouragement from a slightly sluggish display, although he will certainly need to be wary of his foe's threats.