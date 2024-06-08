Highlights New footage from a brand new series from the UFC has shown Jon Jones' live reaction to hearing he'll be sidelined for up to a year due to the pectoral injury he sustained.

Jones, who is the UFC's heavyweight champion, was training for his fight with Stipe Miocic when the injury occured, and he's still yet to return.

Both Jones and Dana White were seen getting emotional when the news was announced, with the champ stating he didn't want to start crying in front of his boss.

Brand-new footage has been released of UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones finding out the severity of his pectoral injury in the lead-up to his originally scheduled fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 last year. The footage has been revealed following the release of the UFC's new, behind-the-scenes documentary series, 'Fight Inc: Inside The UFC.'

Following the release of the series, there is a lot of fascinating and eye-opening footage which has never been seen before. Out of all the footage which has emerged so far, arguably the most interesting has been seeing UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones' reaction to being told he would be out for a long time following his torn pectoral injury.

Jon Jones' Serious Pec Injury

Jones has been sidelined for several months now due to a serious injury sustained in sparring

Jones was scheduled to make the first defence of his UFC heavyweight title at UFC 295 against Stipe Miocic, but due to 'Bones' suffering a torn pectoral muscle injury during a training session, the fight was cancelled, and the UFC were forced to book an interim heavyweight championship fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich.

In the footage, which you can see further down this article, Jones is in conversation with UFC president Dana White and the UFC's chief business officer, Hunter Campbell, when he finds out he will have to be on the sidelines for six to 12 months and will require some pretty serious surgery.

As you can see, Jones shows exactly how the injury happened, and you can hear him yelp when his pec tears off the bone. Later in the clip, the heavyweight champ can be seen getting emotional after he learns the news that he is going to face a lengthy period on the sidelines. This would've been extremely hard for Jones to take as, at the time of this happening, he had just won the UFC heavyweight championship and was coming off the back of a three-year absence out of the Octagon.

Jones vs Miocic Set to be Rescheduled For Later This Year

The bout is rumoured to take place in November at Madison Square Garden

Despite their scheduled bout last year being cancelled, Jones and Miocic look set to finally fight later this year for the UFC heavyweight championship. It has been rumoured for a while that the fight will take place most likely in November at Madison Square Garden in New York, which is the exact location their fight last year was supposed to take place.

Despite Jones and Miocic being two of the best fighters in MMA history, there has been a lot of backlash from fans and media regarding the UFC's decision to re-book the fight. The criticism of the UFC mainly comes from the fact that Miocic has not fought in over three years and there is a fit and active interim champion in Tom Aspinall, who has to defend his interim title instead of being awarded a shot at undisputed gold. Aspinall will take on Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 in Manchester this summer.