KSI is currently in fight week mode as he prepares for the biggest test of his YouTube boxing career to date when he takes on undefeated fighter Tommy Fury in Manchester this weekend. A bitter rivalry has developed between the pair which has quite frequently involved the latter's trainer and father John who is always at the centre of attention in the build-up.

During the first event 'The Nightmare' and Fury Sr nearly came to blows in the heated face-off after the famous father had already turned over tables and caused a riot at the launch press conference. And now as the two fighters came face-to-face from opposite sides of a balcony after an open workout, things threatened to descend into an absolute riot again.

KSI v Tommy Fury

The fight has emerged as one of the biggest of the year after Fury cruised past KSI's rival Jake Paul on Saudi Arabia in February at which point it was thought that an immediate rematch would take place. However, after KSI dealt with Joe Fournier, a result which was later overturned, he decided to instead move towards a shot against TNT as opposed to the long-awaited YouTube showdown with Paul.

It is a huge event which will take place on KSI's Misfits Boxing label which has been hugely successful since its launch, with their noticeable size difference set to be bridged by a 185lb catchweight which took months to agree in the build-up. Now Fury will go into the contest as an overwhelming favourite, but the A-side fighter is hoping that he can cause a seismic upset with his awkward and powerful style.

A win for either fighter will likely set up a new clash with the 'Problem Child' or even the other Paul sibling could become involved providing he gets beyond Dillon Danis in the chief support fight on the night. KSI could well have the crowd largely on his side despite Fury competing in his hometown Manchester, given his immense previous popularity at these events.

KSI and Tommy Fury's open workouts

KSI and Fury yesterday took part in open workouts where fans and media could catch a glimpse of their boxing skills. Fury looked extremely crisp on the pads as he cracked some straight shots into the hands, before insisting that he had way more to come.

Meanwhile, the influencer came to the ring second and began with a series of intriguing neck stretches in the shades of heavyweight legend Mike Tyson before hitting the pads for a brief period and taking part in some more cardio based exercises instead.

Video: Chaos has already begun

As the Fury dynasty and their surrounding team spoke to the broadcaster about the fight, tensions began escalating as KSI heckled his rival from the balcony above to the dismay in particular of Fury Sr. Shouting broke out from the famous father who began shouting up at the YouTuber who had clearly wound him up. Things then threatened to turn nasty as he then launched a bottle of water at his son's opponent.

Career stats KSI Tommy Fury Fights 5 9 Wins 4 9 Losses 0 0 Draws 0 0 Height 1.83m 1.83m Weight 70kg 75kg

But in a rather nasty moment, the bottle nearly hit KSI, so he decided to fire back by spitting a piece of chewing gum towards Fury Sr who then became absolutely infuriated before being held back by security. Things then threatened to turn nasty again as Logan Paul's father Greg was in attendance and the pair began arguing.

Fury Sr reportedly told the Paul father that he wanted to fight him which saw him step towards the American who was quickly surrounded by the authorities who were there to de-escalate the situation. Lord only knows what else could happen, but it is certain to continue being eventful.