Highlights Roy Keane has been accused of elbowing an Arsenal fan in the face following the Gunners' 3-1 success over Manchester United in the 2023/24 season.

CCTV footage has been released of an incident between Keane and Scott Law moments after the supporter is alleged to have headbutted the Sky Sports pundit.

The situation is believed to have been sparked by a controversial late VAR decision with both men giving their versions of events in court.

Footage has emerged of Roy Keane allegedly throwing an elbow into the face of Arsenal fan, Scott Law, after the supporter was accused of assaulting the former Manchester United captain in the corridors of the Emirates. The incidents in question transpired following the Gunners' 3-1 triumph over Keane's old club early in the 2023/24 Premier League season.

The Irishman's actions have been described as 'gratuitous violence' according to The Standard as a trial is ongoing for Law's apparent assault on Keane. Following a late VAR decision going against Man United, it has been claimed that the fan confronted the Red Devils legend before sending him through a set of doors with a headbutt.

The defendant has stated he was merely attempting to get to the toilet and only used physical action when he feared he would be in harm's way due to the ex-Ireland international's image in the football world as a 'hardman'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Patrick Vieira, Duncan Ferguson and Richard Dunne (all 8) received more Premier League red cards than Roy Keane (7).

Roy Keane and Micah Richards are both involved in the scuffle

The Daily Mirror have released footage which was shown in court of the aftermath of the alleged headbutt. The Arsenal fan can be seen walking away with many members of staff around before Keane's arm comes into the shot to pull him back.

The 52-year-old appears to move his arm towards the face of Law, with his elbow making contact with his nose. This happens as the supporter tries to duck out of the way of any forthcoming blows so it is unclear whether Keane's actions were intentional.

His Sky Sports colleague, Micah Richards, is on hand to get in the middle of the two men and create distance in the situation. Keane is then held back by staff in the room and Law is prevented from getting involved by Richards. View the full footage below:

Roy Keane Speaks in Court

The Irishman has defended his actions

During the court hearing, defence barrister - Charles Sherrard KC - claimed the 'red mist descended' for the ex-United captain after a decision went against his former employers. The call in question was a VAR intervention which saw Alejandro Garnacho's goal ruled out for offside. Despite Sherrard's claims of the Sky Sports pundit 'smashing his nose', Keane explained he was trying to stop the Arsenal fan from exiting:

"How are you stopping someone getting away with an elbow to the face? I’ve got bags in my hands, I was trying to grab him, to stop him from getting out. I must have said nine or ten times, someone call the police. I’m trying to stop him from leaving.”

Richards will be in court on Friday to recount his version of events after he was reportedly heard shouting: Are you crazy? Say sorry. Someone needs to arrest him, he’s just assaulted Roy Keane, don’t let him go.”