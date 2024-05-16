Highlights New footage appeares to show that Ederson was knocked unconscious following his collision with Cristian Romero.

The goalkeeper was allowed to stay in the game for a short period after, though.

Manchester City have been criticised for allowing Ederson to play on momentarily despite the severity of the incident.

Manchester City have been slammed by brain injury charity, Headway, for allowing Ederson to play on momentarily after he was involved in a sickening collision with Tottenham Hotspur man, Cristian Romero. The two clashed during a Premier League match this week, as the Spurs defender challenged for the ball inside City's penalty area, and he struck the goalkeeper in the head.

The blow left the Brazilian visibly uneasy, but he was allowed to remain on the pitch for a moment, before he was ultimately replaced by Stefan Ortega. Now, alarming footage of the moment has been released online, and it has revealed that Ederson was actually knocked completely unconscious as a result of the collision and shouldn't have been allowed to play on at all.

Ederson Was Out Cold

He should have been subbed immediately

One of the more positive changes in football, and the majority of sports really, over the last few years is the emphasis on player safety and the focus on head injuries. For too long, head injuries weren't treated seriously, and it led to some serious long-term repercussions for some unfortunate athletes. That is no longer the case, with it now a priority to protect the players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson (250) is just 17 appearances away from overtaking Joe Hart's record as Manchester City's most used goalkeeper in Premier League history

That should be the case anyway, and City star Ederson should have been immediately removed from the match against Tottenham once he took such a huge blow to the head. He shouldn't have been allowed to remain on the pitch. He may have only continued playing for a couple of minutes, but with the recent footage revealing the state he was in, things could have gone seriously wrong.

After the game, Pep Guardiola revealed that the keeper wasn't suffering from a concussion, and was actually replaced due to a swelling underneath his right eye as a result of the collision. Still, Headway were not happy at all and they've released a statement revealing as much.

Headway Found the Incident 'Hard to Fathom'

They are shocked Ederson stayed on momentarily

Regardless of whether Ederson suffered a concussion or not, Headway are still shocked that he was allowed to stay on the pitch after the incident and have slammed City for the decision. Shortly after the match, the charity's chief executive, Luke Griggs, spoke to the Standard and condemned the Premier League club for what went down.

"The concern from players of both teams in the immediate aftermath of the injury, as well as from the medical team and the fact a stretcher was brought onto the pitch, would suggest a clear concern for Ederson’s wellbeing. The fact that he was not immediately removed would suggest a concussion was not suspected, this is hard to understand especially as symptoms can be delayed in their presentation.

"While we were relieved to see the player taken off a few minutes later, it is hard to fathom why this was not an immediate decision. It is yet another example of when a temporary concussion substitute would have been helpful. Ederson’s angry reaction is no surprise given the competitive nature of players who want to take part in massive games like this one, though his reaction underscores the need to take such decisions out of the players’ hands."

Fortunately, Ederson seemed alright once he was off the pitch, but considering the nature of the incident, it's hard to imagine he'll be back between the sticks when the Cityzens wrap up their Premier League campaign against West Ham United at the weekend.

Statistics courtesy of Premier League and accurate as of 16.05.2024