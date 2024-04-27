Highlights Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah had a heated public argument during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with West Ham.

An argument erupted as Salah was subbed into the match after being dropped from the starting lineup.

Klopp claims they've since settled the matter in the dressing room and are on the same page moving forward.

New footage of Jurgen Klopp's pitchside argument with Mohamed Salah has been shared online, showing the exact moment the two got into a heated discussion. The two men, synonymous with Liverpool's incredible success over the last few years, have built a pretty foundational relationship and have rarely been on the wrong page throughout their time together at Anfield.

That wasn't the case during the Reds' match against West Ham United at the London Stadium, though. In fact, the two got into a very heated and public disagreement that was caught on camera and hinted at their relationship growing strained following a rough run of form over the last month or so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool have dropped 10 points in their last five Premier League matches

Throughout the majority of the season, it looked like Liverpool were going to challenge for trophies across four different competitions as they bid farewell to Klopp in historical fashion. Things have unravelled since the middle of March, though, and having been eliminated from the FA Cup and Europa League by Manchester United and Atalanta respectively, things have even grown bleak in the league.

Related Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah Involved in Heated Spat vs West Ham Mohamed Salah was clearly unhappy after being dropped vs West Ham and his mood didn't appear to have improved as he prepared to come on to the pitch.

The Reds have struggled to pick up wins domestically recently and have fallen behind Manchester City and Arsenal in the Premier League title race as a result. Morale is noticeably low at the moment at Anfield, and it reached boiling point as Klopp clashed with his star player during the second half of Liverpool's 2-2 draw with the Hammers. New footage of the moment has now been shared online, and it makes for interesting viewing.

The Two Got Into an Argument as Salah Was Subbed On

Something was said to spark the clash

Coming into the game, Klopp made the surprising decision to drop Salah from his starting line-up, a decision that seemed to aggravate the Egyptian. When he was finally introduced into the game in the second half, the two men got into a heated exchange on the touchline and the video below shares what exactly happened.

After quickly shaking hands, the two appeared to get into it after Salah turned away from his boss and Klopp said something to get his attention. The Liverpool forward then turned around, and they exchanged heated words before the Reds boss walked away and spoke to Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez, two players he was also subbing into the contest at the time.

Klopp Claims the Two Have Settled the Matter Now

They apparently made amends in the dressing room

The spat will have had Liverpool fans worried, with their beloved manager and best player feuding. According to Klopp, though, they can relax as the pair are said to have settled the disagreement in the dressing room after the game and are on the same page once again.

While they've fallen behind Arsenal and City in the title race, the Reds are still mathematically in with a chance of getting their hands on the title. To do so, they'll need to be near-perfect throughout the rest of the season, and that means having everyone on the same team. Fortunately, it appears Klopp's disagreement with Salah is already a thing of the past.