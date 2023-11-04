Highlights Newcastle United defeated Arsenal in a controversial match, with Anthony Gordon scoring the only goal. Arsenal felt the goal should not have stood.

New footage shows that the ball stayed in play, but Andy Gray and Richard Keys believe it was still an unfair goal due to a foul and handball.

Arsenal's unbeaten streak is over, and they are now three points behind Manchester City. Newcastle has moved up to sixth place in the league. Both teams are in Champions League action in midweek.

Newcastle United defeated Arsenal in their Premier League clash on Saturday evening. The Gunners had a seven-point advantage over the Magpies going into the game at St James' Park but it was Eddie Howe's side that emerged victorious in controversial fashion.

Anthony Gordon scored the only goal of the game in the 64th minute. The ball fell to Gordon inside the box and the 22-year-old made no mistake from close range. Arsenal tried desperately to find an equaliser but they could not find the goal they needed and Newcastle held on for all three points.

Arsenal were furious with the officials after Gordon found the back of the net. Their players felt that the ball had gone out of play in the build-up and that it shouldn't have been allowed to stand.

VAR looked at whether the ball had gone out of play, whether Joelinton committed a foul inside the box and whether Gordon was in an offside position. But, after a lengthy delay, VAR decided not to intervene and a goal was given.

From the replays that were shown, it was unclear whether the ball had gone out of play or not. BeIN Sports have now answered that question with new footage. View their findings below...

So it turns out that the ball stayed in play by the barest of margins. However, Andy Gray and Richard Keys both agreed that it was both a foul on Gabriel and handball by Joelinton and so the goal shouldn't have stood anyway.

What next for Arsenal and Newcastle

Arsenal's unbeaten streak to start the campaign has now come to an end. They are now three points behind Manchester City and could go five points behind Tottenham Hotspur should they beat Chelsea on Monday evening. Newcastle have moved up to sixth and are now four points behind the Gunners.

Newcastle are next in action on Tuesday when they take on Borussia Dortmund in their Champions League clash. Arsenal face Sevilla in their Champions League clash a day later.

