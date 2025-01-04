New footage has cleared up what happened between Vinicius Junior and Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski before the latter was shown a red card in Real Madrid's 2-1 La Liga victory. The Brazilian winger has famously had plenty of problems inside the Mestalla Stadium in the past.

Carlo Ancelotti's men trailed 1-0 thanks to a Hugo Duro goal heading into the final 10 minutes when matters went from bad to worse. The 2024 Ballon d'Or runner-up was given his marching orders for pushing the opposition goalkeeper in the face. A VAR review helped the referee get to his final decision.

Related Cristiano Ronaldo Gives Strong Opinion on Rodri Beating Vinicius Jr to 2024 Ballon d'Or Both Ronaldo and Vinicius Jr skipped the gala, and the famous number seven has now revealed his true feelings on the result

While goals from Luka Modric and Jude Bellingham were enough to spare Los Blancos' blushes as they returned to the top of the Spanish table, there was still plenty of controversy surrounding Vinicius Jr's dismissal online.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Vinicius Junior has now been shown three red cards in his senior career following his dismissal at Valencia.

It shows what truly happened

Close

One angle of the incident appeared to show Dimitrievski pulling the Real Madrid forward's braids, prompting him to react negatively. However, further footage from a clearer perspective has cleared up that this wasn't the case, with the Valencia shot-stopper rather grabbing at the shirt of his opponent. Watch the two videos below:

The goalkeeper was shown a yellow card for the part he played in provoking the £337,000-per-week winger. This wasn't the end of the story, as Vinicius Jr continued to protest the choice to show him a red card, with players and staff having to restrain the irate Brazil international. Watch the footage below:

Soto Grado - the referee on the night - provided further details in his report after the match. Per Mundo Deportivo, the official clarified that Vinicius Jr had been sent off for deliberately hitting an opponent in the head without the ball being involved:

"In the 79th minute the player (7) De Oliveira Do Nascimento, Vinicius Jose was expelled for the following reason: For hitting an opponent in the head deliberately, without the ball being in dispute, using a significant amount of force. "Once he was sent off, the player had to be restrained by members of his club and taken to the changing rooms while his protests continued."

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has given his thoughts on the situation, claiming the Spanish giants will contest the decision. He said: "It was not a red card for Vinicius Jr. We will appeal. The goalkeeper pushed him and Vini responded. It should've been a yellow for both and that's it."