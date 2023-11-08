Highlights Manchester United blew a two-goal lead and lost to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League, adding to their already torrid season.

A controversial image of Copenhagen's first goal suggests that United should feel hard done by, as it appears the strike should have been disallowed for offside.

Despite a strong start and taking a 2-0 lead, United's momentum shifted after Marcus Rashford's red card, leading to a remarkable comeback by Copenhagen.

It was another rough day at the office for Manchester United as they blew a two-goal lead to lose to FC Copenhagen in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The Red Devils have had a torrid campaign so far this season and with the pressure piling on Erik ten Hag, things only got worse against the Danish club.

The English side actually started off really positively and really took hold of the game immediately. A brace from Rasmus Hojlund had them winning 2-0 early on, but things took a turn for the worst after Marcus Rashford was sent off inside the first half. It all went wrong from there and Copenhagen quickly bounced back, scoring two before the halftime whistle.

An image that has been shared online from the first goal, though, scored by Mohamed Elyounoussi in the 45th minute, seems to indicate that United can feel hard done by, and the effort should have been disallowed by VAR. The moment changed everything in the contest and momentum was flipped following the strike, so the Red Devils will certainly feel aggrieved if they watch it back and see how things unfolded.

Copenhagen came from 2-0 down to win the game

Despite the fact that United started strongly and quickly gave themselves a two-goal lead, it all changed after Rashford was sent off shortly before halftime and the red card sparked an incredible comeback from the home team. Elyounoussi pulled one back almost immediately before they won a penalty after Harry Maguire was judged to have handled the ball in the area.

In the second half, United managed the game well and held Copenhagen off for a while. It seemed like the Red Devils would steal an astonishing victory with 10 men after they were awarded a spot-kick of their own in the 69th minute and Bruno Fernandes had no trouble converting it.

The Danish club weren't done, though, and they equalised things in the 83rd minute through Lukas Lerager, and they then went on to win the contest after 17-year-old Roony Bardghji came off the bench and found the back of the net in the 87th minute. It sparked scenes of jubilation for the Danish club, but after an image of that first goal emerged online, it seems they're very lucky that it was allowed to stand.

The first goal should have been ruled out for offside

Shortly after Rashford was sent off, Elyounoussi pulled one back from Copenhagen and that proved to be the beginning of a remarkable comeback for the club. An image shared online, though, seems to indicate that the effort should have been disallowed, though, and United can feel hard done by.

The image clearly shows a Copenhagen player standing in an offside position as he blocks the sight of Andre Onana in the United goal and impacts play as the strike goes in. Normally, this sort of thing would have been spotted by VAR, but somehow it was missed this time. We're not sure how they haven't seen this, but Copenhagen won't mind. Check out the table below to take a closer look at United's Champions League results so far this season.