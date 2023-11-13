Highlights Injuries have forced the Lakers to rely on unexpected players, leading to defensive struggles and inconsistent play.

Cam Reddish's performance has been inconsistent, showing moments of potential but also making costly mistakes.

Christian Wood's defensive fit with Anthony Davis and LeBron James is a concern, and the team needs more support to cover their deficiencies.

After a much-lauded offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers look uneven through the early goings of the 2023-24 NBA season. Fans hoped the additions of Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Christian Wood, and Cam Reddish would enhance a squad that just made the Western Conference finals. Injuries, as they often do, have played a role. But beyond health, there is cause for concern.

The Lakers are off to a 5-5 start, a far cry from the lofty expectations placed on them ahead of the new year. LeBron James and Co. have a strong squad capable of contending with the best the Western Conference has to offer. But things are far from sunny in Southern California at the moment, and Los Angeles will hope they can right the ship quickly before it's too late.

Rotation issues

Injuries always play a part in an NBA season. Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent have all missed good portions of the season. That forced Cam Reddish, Christian Wood, and even Jackson Hayes into more prominent roles than the Lakers’ brass probably expected. Those injuries forced them into awkward defensive lineups that bleed points. With the right lineup combinations, player deficiencies like Wood's defense and Reddish's erratic play can be smoothed out.

Even though Wood’s shooting over 40 percent from three so far, he still needs as much defensive protection and speed around him to function. Due to player absences, it’s hard to criticize head coach Darvin Ham in this area. He’s attempting to balance shooting, rebounding, and defense with limited options. When players are asked to contribute in areas beyond their comfort zone, inevitable inconsistencies follow.

Inconsistent role players

Austin Reaves started the season in a shooting slump, but he’s starting to look more like himself of late. Their erratic play and slow starts rank as the Lakers' most significant factors during the rocky start. In that regard, two players stand out: Christian Wood and Cam Reddish. It’s not a surprise; the duo has played for 12 teams over a combined 12 seasons. And this isn’t to say that all fault lies at their feet, but the defensive regression is the most noticeable change from last year.

After the All-Star break last year, the Lakers finished fourth in defensive rating. In an albeit much smaller sample size, they are down to 22nd. More specifically, their foul rate has skyrocketed. Last season they came in first. So far this year? Ninth.

Cam Reddish

In Reddish's best game as a Laker against the Los Angeles Clippers on November 1, he flashed that tantalizing potential. His length and athleticism jump off the screen. He can hit shots and also play off the dribble. Of course, Reddish also fouled Paul George in his shooting motion up three points with just seconds left, forcing overtime… That giveth and taketh away nature is what’s held him back from finding a long-term deal.

Cam Reddish 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 7.0 Rebounds 3.0 Field goal % 41.1 3-point field goal% 29.6

For someone as long and athletic as Reddish, you'd love to see him consistently making hustle plays, like Vanderbilt. He’s just 24 but at some point you are who are. One game you barely notice he's on the floor, in the next he's all over the place. You'd think someone on a minimum deal would play with more desperation, but playing hard for 82 games is a skill.

Christian Wood

Wood, to his credit, has had some nice moments. He has shot well while providing occasional rim protection and rebounding. Unfortunately, he’s not a great defensive fit around Anthony Davis and LeBron.

That’s why the team misses Jarred Vanderbilt so much. With Vanderbilt and Davis, James can rest on the other team’s least-threatening offensive player. He covers up missed assignments left and right. Ideally, Wood's best served playing exclusively alongside Vanderberlit, Davis, and as many other plus defenders as possible. The group's currently struggling to field three plus-level defenders in any lineup.

Wood is getting picked on when he's the lone big on the floor. Wood is also averaging too many turnovers and fouls for someone playing just 22.1 minutes a game. Both of these guys could still provide meaningful minutes this season. It’s just imperative the team get some guys back that can cover for their deficiencies.

Need more Reaves

In the month of October, Reaves shot 33 percent from the field, 25 percent from three, and averaged a -12.8 plus/minus for the month. It’s worth noting the team took a cautious approach with him during training camp after he played for Team USA. Many players go through shooting slumps. The problem isn’t Reaves, yet. The book is to get physical with Austin, and it's up to him to adjust. The problem is Darvin Ham pulling his minutes like he’s still on his rookie deal.

Last season, the Lakers took off after Ham finally unleashed Reaves. Every team needs shooting, playmaking, and the general effort he plays with. But the Lakers really need it. The Lakers were slightly above average offensively (14th), with Reaves playing with his hair on fire after the All-Star break last season. So far, they're down to 24th this season. While Reeves slumped, Ham sometimes went with Taurean Prince or Cam Reddish. The days of Reaves playing in the high 20s or low 30 minutes need to disappear.

Ham this offseason declared Reaves would be an All-Star. Well if that’s the case, you should probably play him like one. That means 35-plus minutes every night. Of course, he’s going to have growing pains as he gets accustomed to being on the opponent's nightly scouting report. He’s not surprising anyone now. However, the answer can’t be cutting his minutes in favor of anyone currently on the roster. They don’t have the offensive talent to replace him. You just paid him like a player on the rise. Now let him be one.

Read more: Darvin Ham walking a tightrope with Austin Reaves bench move