Highlights The Toronto Raptors have had a whirlwind month, with a new roster and exciting games.

Despite some losses, the team shows energy, focus, and a clearer vision for the future.

The Raptors have shown improvement in reducing their largest point deficits and have a deeper bench.

It has been a whirlwind of a month for the Toronto Raptors.

They kicked off NBA trade season with a bang merely twelve days ago, but somehow it seems like it's been more time. Their two new players, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, had just one game at home before the team jetted off on their annual west coast road trip.

From a close win in Memphis to a dominant one in San Francisco, to a lost pizza party and even Darko Rajaković going viral for an impassioned speech about the impartiality of NBA officiating — 2024 has already been quite a year for the Raptors.

Through it all, they are 3-3 in the new year, and while those three wins have been exciting, it seems to be losses that are showing fans what this new roster is all about. Despite the less than ideal road trip record, this team already feels different in just 12 days. The energy is different, there's a newfound focus, and the team's vision for the future seems to finally be getting clearer.

The recent losses have also been encouraging in comparison to the ones that came before the trade. In December, the Raptors were losing big leads and crumbling in the second half of games.

Toronto Raptors – Largest Point Deficit Date Opponent Deficit Jan. 10 LA Clippers (L) 11 points Jan. 9 LA Lakers (L) 8 points Jan. 7 Golden State Warriors (W) 0 points Jan. 5 Sacramento Kings (L) 23 points Jan. 3 Memphis Grizzlies (W) 8 points Jan. 1 Cleveland Cavaliers (W) 3 points Dec. 30 Detroit Pistons (L) 11 Points Dec. 29 Boston Celtics (L) 20 points Dec. 27 Washington Wizards (W) 8 points Dec. 23 Utah Jazz (L) 10 points

The Raptors average largest deficit in their last five games was 10 points, while the average deficit in the five games before that was 10.4. It's a small difference, to be sure, but it's worth noting that it's trending down. The games Toronto lost in January have almost felt like moral victories.

Inching closer to a notable winning streak

Toronto lost 135-130 to the Kings after coming back from a 20-point deficit

The Raptors went into their game against the Sacramento Kings with some pressure and urgency; they were inching closer to winning three consecutive games for the first time all season. As a way to inspire the Raptors to be on their A-Game, Darko Rajaković promised them a team dinner if they nailed the winning streak.

They were coming off two great wins: a New Year's Day home victory and a grinded-out win in Memphis. Maybe the pressure was too much, or maybe the incredibly accurate three-point shooting of Sacramento was too much. Either way, the Raptors were down 20 points at halftime.

In the Raptors games of the past, it would have been hit or miss if this team could recover from such a deficit. They've done so in the past, but they've also squandered similar leads as well.

"Adjustment in the second half was our physicality and grit not to give up. You know, when you're down 20, you have a decision to make. If you're gonna quit or you're gonna continue fighting. Our group stayed together and they continued fighting it. We found a way to get it back in the game." - Darko Rajaković

This game displayed how the trade has truly impacted the Raptors bench, despite the fact that neither of the players who came in the trade were going to be coming off the bench.

With Dennis Schröder and Gary Trent Jr. now coming off the bench, there is so much more depth there. Trent Jr. was out against Sacramento, but Schröder contributed to the scoring output with 18 points and was +12 in the game to help the Raptors come back.

The bench scored a collective 44 points in that game, and despite the loss, it was encouraging to see the Raptors being able to fall back on their second unit, especially given how thin it had been over the last few seasons.

The hopes of a pizza party were dashed, but the Raptors went on to redeem themselves in their next game against Golden State, winning 133-118 in exciting fashion.

"Obviously it feels like we have more tools that can help on the floor there. Just like we talked about at the start of the game we have a couple of players that are capable to score in different ways." - Darko Rajaković

Raptors were fending off bad calls against Lakers

L.A. attempted 23 free throws in the fourth quarter

It came down to the wire, but the Raptors should have been able to walk away from their game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a victory.

Not only did Toronto play better, but there were so many no calls — especially in the last few minutes of the game — that it should have gone the other way.

Toronto Raptors – Fourth Quarter Fouls vs LA Lakers Players Personal Fouls Scottie Barnes 3 RJ Barrett 3 Pascal Siakam 2 Immanuel Quickley 2 Thaddeus Young 1

The calls were so infuriating that Rajaković unleashed his anger during his post-game press conference. Despite the calls, however, the Raptors never backed down, showing that they can fight through adversity, even when it comes from factors over which they have no control.

Pascal Siakam made a buzzer-beater three in the end, and while it was not enough to win or tie the game, the Raptors put in effort until the bitter end. It was a team effort all-around and four of the five starters scored 20+ points in that game and the other (Thaddeus Young) was still in double-digit scoring.

Still, they lost 132-131. Moral victories, unfortunately, do not reflect on the stat sheet.

"It makes me feel great. It makes our team feel great as well, just knowing we have a coach that's going to stand behind our back not matter what. He doesn't care, he's gonna tell it how it is." - Scottie Barnes

Despite injuries, Raptors fought hard against Clippers

The Clippers are 24-13 in the NBA season.

No other game during the Raptors' West Coast road trip had as low expectations as their duel against the fiery Los Angeles Clippers, who boast a 16-4 record at home and sit fourth in the Western Conference. It was going to be a tall order to best the big three of recently extended Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden, who have developed their chemistry immensely since the trade for the latter.

Toronto also came in at a disadvantage, as they were on night two of a back-to-back and Siakam was ruled out with back spasms. If there was ever a scheduled loss, it was probably this game.

"I thought we competed against a really great team. Our guys gave 110% today, and we stayed in the game all the way to the end." - Darko Rajaković

Yet, the Raptors stayed in it for most of the game. There were 20 lead changes in the first half of the game, and the lead never stretched beyond a few points for either team until the fourth quarter.

The Clippers ended up running away with it in the final minutes of the game, as the talent of Leonard and the exhaustion of the Raptors finally caught up.

Toronto Raptors – Top Performers vs. LA Clippers Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Offensive Rating RJ Barrett 24 5 4 62.5 118 Immanuel Quickley 25 4 6 43.8 136 Scottie Barnes 12 7 6 50.0 107 Dennis Schröder 22 1 4 61.5 135

Still, a 126-120 loss to one of the hottest teams in the NBA is nothing to be disappointed about, especially given that the Raptors' front court was out with injuries.

Raptors are once again a fun team to watch

Two games out of Play-In Tournament contention

If there's one thing to take away from the Raptors' play in 2024, it's that they're once again a fun team to watch. After a middling season in Tampa Bay during the pandemic, losing Kyle Lowry, and failing to properly round out the roster, it seems like the team is finally back on the upswing.

While they are still currently out of play-in tournament contention, there's still plenty of time to string wins together and make a push for the postseason. The Raptors are 15-23 and are 1.5 games out of a spot in the Play-In Tournament, behind the Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Atlanta Hawks.

There may still be a time to go until this team has a winning record again, but progress is progress. The trade was just what this team needed to be reinvigorated with some new energy.

Toronto Raptors – Month-to-Month Stats Month Points Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Offensive Rating October 99.5 42.5 33.3 100.8 November 114.7 43.0 34.7 114.2 December 116.8 44.5 35.0 117.9 January 125.7 47.3 41.9 124.0

It seems to be working out for both teams too. OG. Anunoby is thriving on the Knicks, while RJ Barrett is arguably playing some of the best basketball of his life, and Immanuel Quickley is immediately impacting this team as a starting point guard.

No matter the record, the Raptors are exciting to watch in 2024. That in itself is a win.

Now it's time to go out there and get a couple more actual wins.