Highlights Pascal Siakam has been traded to the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and three first-round draft picks.

Siakam is expected to re-sign with the Pacers and join their young team led by Tyrese Haliburton.

The trade signifies that the Raptors are building their team around Scottie Barnes and focusing on his development as a leader.

Despite rumors of Pascal Siakam being involved in trade talks for weeks — months even — it still felt like a gut punch when it was revealed that the Indiana Pacers acquired the 29-year-old in exchange for Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, Kira Lewis Jr., and three first-round picks.

Though Siakam is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the NBA season, there is confidence he will re-sign with the Pacers, where he should be able to help elevate an already historic offense.

There were a lot of moving parts to this trade, but the main message is clear: Toronto is going all in on Scottie Barnes. Every decision they have made and will make is centered around building the team around Barnes, complementing his skills, and turning him into the leader.

Raptors pay tribute to Siakam

Career stats with Raptors: 17.4 PPG, 6.5 RPG, 3.6 APG

Siakam was the embodiment of homegrown. After being drafted 27th overall by the Raptors, he was developed on the NBA G-League Raptors 905 team.

"Pascal, my beloved one, is one of the most coveted players in our league, he’s one of the most talented players in our league and whatever happens with him he’ll be successful. I’m always going to love him and support him and be happy for him" – Kyle Lowry

Siakam, along with Fred VanVleet, won a G-League championship with Raptors 905 in 2017, in which Siakam was named Finals MVP.

His NBA breakout came during the Raptors' 2018-19 Championship season, winning Most Improved Player in the NBA and playing a huge part in that championship run.

"[Siakam is a] pure basketball junkie. He’s the first one to show up, the last one to leave, he was always coachable, always professional…I can only be thankful and grateful for all of his contributions." – Darko Rajaković

In 2020, he received his first NBA All-Star nod and first All-NBA nod. Since then, he has achieved both accolades one more time.

Pascal Siakam – Stats Throughout the Years Seasons Points Assists Rebounds FG% 3PT% 2016-17 – Rookie Season 4.2 0.3 3.4 50.2 14.3 2018-2019 – Championship Season 16.9 3.1 6.9 54.9 36.9 2019-2020 – All-Star Season 22.9 3.5 7.3 45.3 35.9 2023-2024 – Current 22.2 4.9 6.3 52.2 31.7

Siakam also did a lot for the Toronto community, doing charitable work through his PS43 Foundation, which he says will remain located in Toronto going forward. The foundation's mission is to "Empower Through Education." He was also one of two players left on the team from the 2019 Championship squad. The sole remaining 2019 Raptor is now Chris Boucher.

“ [Siakam] showed his love every single day. Came to the gym put in work on his craft. I love him as a brother. It hurts, but you got to keep moving on, keep fighting.” – Scottie Barnes

Every other Raptor from that team now either plays on another team or has left the NBA in general. Even the team's coach, Nick Nurse, has moved on.

"At the end of the day it does hurt, but I know what [Siakam] is capable of doing. Maybe it was what was best for him." – Chris Boucher

Pacers' package signals rebuilding period

Raptors acquire three first-round picks in trade

At first glance, the return for Siakam is slightly underwhelming compared to what the Raptors could have received for him last summer or even at the last trade deadline. Obviously, they didn't have much leverage considering he is on an expiring contract and was interested in going to Indiana.

Still, the Pacers sent three players and three first-round draft picks. Let's take a moment to focus on these draft picks, first. Nearly one year ago, when the Raptors traded away their 2024 top-six protected first-round draft pick to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Jakob Poeltl, it signaled that the Raptors were doubling down on their core, rather than shifting to building around Barnes.

At the time, Masai Ujiri assured fans and media alike that the move was calculated because of the relatively weak 2024 draft class and figured Poeltl would be worth more than a projected mid-round pick.

Now, a year later, it's frustrating that the Raptors aren't in full control of their pick, especially given their lack of depth around their new core. Still, the Raptors will have as many as three first-round picks in the upcoming draft, as well as the Detroit Pistons' second-round pick.

Toronto Raptors – New Acquisitions 2023-24 Stats Players Points Assists Rebounds FG% 3PT% Min Bruce Brown 12.1 3.0 4.7 47.5 32.7 29.7 Jordan Nwora 5.2 1.0 1.8 45.1 30.6 10.2 Kira Lewis Jr. 2.9 1.2 0.9 30.8 10.0 9.6

As for the players the Raptors acquired in the trade, they're a far cry from the young impactful talent they could plug in straight away Toronto reportedly desired when shopping Siakam around. Bruce Brown, Jordan Nwora, and Kira Lewis Jr. are all headed to the Raptors, but only Brown figures to be a prominent fixture in the lineup — if the Raptors even keep him, that is.

At 27 years old, Brown doesn't quite fit with the Raptors' focus on younger players. Every player surrounding Barnes, who's 22 years old, is either younger or slightly older than he is, and the team could benefit from flipping Brown for younger players who need more time on the court to develop.

There are still two weeks (to the day) until the 2024 NBA Trade Deadline on Thursday, February 8th and the Raptors could have more tricks up their sleeve.

Emotional win for Toronto

Siakam-less Raptors scored 78 points in the first half against the Heat

Despite the news of the trade, the Raptors still had to give it their all for their emotional Jan. 17 game against the Miami Heat.

The game also came after the news of Golden State Warriors Assistant Coach Dejan Milojevic passing away in Utah after suffering a heart attack while on the road with the team. Milojevic was Serbian and had known Raptors head coach Rajaković since the two were teenagers.

“Really tough day for the NBA community. I knew Dejan since I was a teenager. He was a role model as a player, as a man, as a husband, as a coach." – Darko Rajaković

The Raptors opened up their game with a play Rajaković took from Milojevic's playbook, in which the Raptors scored the first points of the game. They went on to win 121-97 over the Heat, with Gary Trent Jr. scoring a season-best 28 points on 8-for-9 three-point shooting after being re-inserted into the starting lineup in place of Siakam.

After the game, Rajaković was bestowed with the team's winning chain for his team leadership on a tough day and dedicated the win to Milojevic.

The Toronto Raptors are back on Jan. 18 for a game against the Chicago Bulls.