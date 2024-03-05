Highlights Sir Jim Ratcliffe lost around £1.5 billion in the past year due to sports investments like Manchester United.

Stan Kroenke of Arsenal surpassed Ratcliffe as the richest Premier League owner.

Despite financial losses, Ratcliffe aims to see Manchester United succeed on the pitch and not for profit.

New Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has lost about £1.5 billion over the past 12 months, according to the latest Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The British businessman's INEOS group acquired a 25% stake in the Red Devils in December 2023, which was then approved by the Premier League Board in February 2024. That purchase set him back about £1.2 billion, this has no doubt impacted his current wealth and explains why he has lost so much money of late – other sporting investments would have also played a part.

Bloomberg Billionaires Index Revealed

Stan Kroenke of Arsenal Overtakes Ratcliffe

According to the Bloomberg index report, Ratcliffe has recorded a loss of £1.52 billion in his worth over the last year. As a result, he has dropped eight places down the list (to 110th). This has also allowed Stan Kroenke to leapfrog him, with the Arsenal owner – whose value remains unchanged over the last 12 months – moving up to 109th.

This leaves the American as the Premier League's richest club owner. On top of this, Kroenke Sports & Entertainment are arguably the biggest sporting empire in the world as the own Los Angeles Rams, Colorado Avalanche, Denver Nuggets, Arsenal, Colorado Rapids, and Colorado Mammoth – with that conglomerate worth around £12.42 billion.

Ratcliffe is evidently attempting to grow his empire – which includes French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice and Swiss Super League club Lausanne-Sport, as well as having investments in other sports such as running, rugby, cycling, sailing and Formula One – but his purchase of Man United shows that it might have to be one step backwards before going two steps forwards, in a financial sense.

For tech heads, it will come as no shock to see Bloomberg's tracker place Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos at the very top of the chart with a total net worth of £157 billion. This has left Elon Musk in second on £156 billion, while Bernard Arnault, Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates make up the remaining top five.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle United – who are run by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, RB Sports & Media, and PCP Capital Partners – have the richest collective wealth in the Premier League at £489 billion.

Ratcliffe not Aiming to Make Money of Manchester United

“This is not a financial investment"

Despite the obvious major hit to his bank account, it seems as though Ratcliffe won't be too bothered by it all. In fact, in one of his first interviews with the club, he made it clear that he wasn't in it for the money – news which will be music to the ears of Man Utd fans who have had to deal with the Glazers running the football team more like a business since taking control in 2005.

Ratcliffe told MUTV:

“Yes, I'm not interested in the financial aspects of this investment at all, really, because I make enough money in chemicals and oil and gas really. “This is not a financial investment. It's because I'm interested in seeing Manchester United being successful again. “It hasn't been successful the last 11 years, but it needs to get back to where it should be, which is at the top of the game.”

Of course, money and success go hand in hand within the world of football. With the Red Devils struggling in the Premier League, however, they look unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season. A failure such as this will impact on the club's sporting and commercial revenue.

With that in mind, even if Ratcliffe really isn't in it for the money, he lost patience with Erik ten Hag. At this moment in time, it is unclear just where INEOS stand on the Dutchman's performance as manager.