Liverpool could still sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, although a January move for the player is unlikely to happen, journalist Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT.

Zubimendi is enjoying another fine season in the middle of the park for Sociedad, featuring in all but one of the Basque outfit's La Liga fixtures thus far. Heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool in the summer, the Spaniard rejected an offer from the Merseysiders, and opted to remain at his boyhood club instead.

However, despite turning down the chance to ply his trade with the Reds six months ago, Zubimendi could still end up in the north-west. Liverpool have retained their interest, are still in the market for a number six, and view him as one of their primary targets, although they may have to wait until the summer to acquire the deep-lying playmaker.

Liverpool Move Still Open to Zubimendi

He's unlikely to leave Sociedad mid-way through the season

Born in San Sebastian, Zubimendi has spent the entirety of his career at Sociedad, amassing over 200 appearances for la Erreala. Impressing as Rodri's understudy at Euro 2024, Liverpool attempted to sign the 25-year-old in August, but were unsuccessful.

In spite of Ryan Gravenberch's rise to prominence as a defensive midfielder, Arne Slot remains intent on landing a player who can anchor the back four, and has identified Zubimendi as his first-choice target. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT about the prospect of the Sociedad man completing a move to Anfield, journalist Jacobs said:

"I think Martin Zubimendi appears committed to Sociedad until the end of the season. Mid-season would be a huge U-turn so soon after almost joining Liverpool and then deciding to stay. "But there is a reason why Liverpool didn't go out there and just buy any old number six. They didn't effectively move on to another target when Zubimendi decided to stay, so that door is still open."

Zubimendi is understood to have a release clause worth in the region of £51 million, meaning Liverpool likely have the financial power to make a deal happen, while Sociedad couldn't stand in the player's way. Ultimately, it'll come down to whether the Reds can convince the Spain international to swap his hometown for Merseyside.

Zubimendi's La Liga Statistics 2024/25 Appearances 17 Goals 1 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 83.7% Progressive Passes Per 90 6.88 Key Passes Per 90 0.75 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 4.13

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 27/12/2024