Sky Sports presenter Kelly Cates is set to leave the broadcaster in order to become one of the new hosts of Match of the Day according to reports. Cates, who is also the daughter of Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, joined Sky in 2016, but has also been a regular fixture on BBC Radio 5 Live during that period.

It is claimed that the 49-year-old will team up with Gabby Logan and Match of the Day 2 host Mark Chapman as part of a three-team lineup of presenters from next season, as the BBC look to fill the void being left by the outgoing Gary Lineker.

Cates to Join Match of the Day in 2025

Sky bosses are said to be deeply saddened by her departure

According to the Daily Mail, Cates is set to become one of the faces of the BBC's flagship programme next season, marking the end of her nine-year affiliation with Sky Sports. Her departure has reportedly caused considerable disappointment at Sky, where she is both respected and highly valued.

During her tenure covering Premier League fixtures, Cates was frequently paired with the renowned duo Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville. Together, they delivered numerous memorable and entertaining moments, cementing their place as one of the nation's favourite on-screen trios. Her seamless transition into Premier League coverage, coupled with her prior experience at the BBC, is believed to have made her an attractive prospect for the role.

It was announced back in November that long-time host Lineker would be stepping down from his role at the end of the season, and quitting the BBC altogether after the 2026 World Cup. There had long been rumours of discontent between Lineker and BBC Director of Sport Alex Kay-Jelski, which a spokesperson claimed was at the heart of the decision to go their separate ways.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gary Lineker is the most tenured host in Match of the Day history.

Jermaine Jenas was previously touted as the long-term successor to Lineker, but this idea came to a sudden end when the former Tottenham midfielder was sacked by the company following a texting scandal.