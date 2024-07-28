Highlights Tottenham could sign a new midfielder after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's departure.

Inconsistency in midfield last season for Ange Postecoglu's side highlights their need for depth in this position.

Spurs are seeking an additional wide player to complement Son Heung-Min, and allow the South Korean to be deployed centrally.

Tottenham could sign a new midfielder this summer, after losing Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Marseille, as well as another forward player, journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT.

Hojbjerg completed a loan switch to the south of France earlier this week, in a deal that includes an obligatory purchase clause of £17 million. The transfer leaves Ange Postecoglou with just Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur as senior deep midfield options that are expected to remain in North London.

The likes of Giovani Lo Celso and Oliver Skipp are linked with moves away and are both expected to not be at the club come the beginning of September. Thus, the addition of a central midfielder could become more neccessary, and Romano hasn't ruled out such a signing, as well as a likely further forward acquisition.

Romano: Spurs Could Sign a New Midfielder

The likes of Eze and McTominay have been linked

In what was a largely settled side in defensive and forward areas last season, Spurs arguably suffered from inconsistency in the middle of the park. None of their midfield players started more than 26 Premier League games, with the likes of Sarr, Bissouma, Hojbjerg, Bentancur and James Maddison all sharing minutes.

Postecoglou may look to rectify this in the transfer market, by bringing a staple midfield signing to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium this summer. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano revealed that following Hojbjerg's exit, an addition in this area could be on the cards:

"It is a possibility for Tottenham to bring in a new midfielder after Hojbjerg's exit, I still think that they want to do something in the offensive position."

Leicester are reportedly trying to sign Skipp, while Lo Celso supposedly has a '90% chance' of leaving the Lillywhites in this window. If both sales are to materialise, Postecoglou will be left with a somewhat depleted midfield cohort, sparking the need for further depth.

A marquee signing may not even be on the agenda, rather merely an extra body. Scott McTominay has been linked, although recent reports suggest that Tottenham aren't pursuing the Manchester United player. Meanwhile, reported target Eberechi Eze is said to favour a switch to Manchester City.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Eze McTominay Appearances 27 32 Goals 11 7 Assists 4 1 Pass Accuracy 77% 80.6% Progressive Passes Per 90 4.08 3.03 Key Passes Per 90 2.37 0.52 Shots Per 90 3.59 2.08 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 3.03 0.38

Romano: Spurs Want Another Wide Player

The club are keen to supplement Son Heung-Min

Despite already landing Timo Werner on another loan deal and closing in on a deal to sign winger Min-Hyuk Yang, Spurs are in the market for another offensive acquisition, according to Romano. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist revealed:

"So after Timo Werner and despite the youngsters they can bring in, Bryan Gil is expected to leave to Girona. But in general, I think they will do something in the offensive positions. This is the idea, one more offensive player, one more talented player."

It's understood that Postecoglou is eager to liberate captain Son Heung-Min to play predominantly down the middle next season, having scored a majority of his 17 league goals in 2023/24 centrally. In order to do this, another effective wide player to compete with the likes of Werner, Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Brennan Johnson is expected to be added, alongside Yang.

The North London outfit have reportedly identified Federico Chiesa as a potential option to fill this role, and are preparing a bid to beat Chelsea to his signing.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 26/07/2024