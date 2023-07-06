New midfielders certainly seem to be the priority for many Premier League teams in this summer’s transfer window.

Multiple maestros have already joined new teams for the upcoming season, and more are set to do so before the market slams shut.

And the top five teams in the division last season have been the most active in that department in particular.

Liverpool have already seen two new players join the club, with World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and RB Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai coming in.

And they are not the only team to recruit two new players in the middle of the pitch.

Arsenal look set to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice for a reported fee of £105 million, a new transfer record for a British player in the Premier League.

Once he signs, he will join Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz in the middle of the Emirates pitch, with the German moving from London rivals Chelsea for £65 million.

New midfield trios ranked based on stats

The three other teams to make up the top five last campaign have signed one new midfielder each.

Mason Mount and Mateo Kovacic have both left Chelsea for different Manchester clubs, with Mount making the move to Manchester United while Kovacic has linked up with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City to replace the outgoing Ilkay Gundogan.

Newcastle United, having qualified for the Champions League next season, have signed Sandro Tonali from AC Milan for a reported £52 million.

But with all five teams making significant additions to their starting XIs, who now has the strongest setup in midfield?

Well, while we might not know until a ball is kicked in the next campaign, football statistics website WhoScored have ranked each new trio based on their average ratings last season.

Arsenal last even with Rice

Despite making two additions for a combined fee of £170 million, Arsenal are bottom with an average score of 7.02.

Newcomer Rice recorded the highest average rating in what was a disappointing West Ham team last year, racking up a 7.01 overall score (WhoScored).

However, he still showed his quality despite the Hammers’ league struggles, making the most interceptions in the division (FBref).

However, based on average rating alone, Odegaard is streaks ahead of him on a 7.29.

The Norwegian attacking midfielder not only weighed in with a total of 15 goals, the joint most for the Arsenal squad, but was a creative nightmare for teams to deal with.

The Gunners' captain had seven assists to his name and also completed more progressive passes than anybody else in the league last campaign. A sign that he always looks to go forward.

Martin Odegaard in Arsenal 4-0 Everton.

The only reason that Arsenal rank last out of the five is because new signing Havertz drags them down.

However, it's worth mentioning that Chelsea as a whole endured a dismal season, finishing 12th overall.

Havertz was the overall top scorer for Chelsea last year, but a tally of seven hardly sets the world alight.

Arsenal fans will be hoping he can shine more playing in midfield rather than as a forward.

Liverpool narrowly fourth

Just above the Gunners are the Reds, with 0.01 separating Liverpool from last place.

And the reason they are so low is mainly because of Fabinho’s poor score of 6.71.

Although he was once considered one of the better midfielders in the division, the Brazilian endured a tough season at Anfield last year.

Club icon Jamie Carragher slammed Fabinho close to the start of the campaign after a shock defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool fans will be hoping he can reach the heights he showed in the previous campaigns which brought so much success.

And if they are to experience that glory again, they will also need their two new signings to continue to perform as well as they did last season.

Starting with Mac Allister, the former Brighton man managed the second-highest rating for the club last year (7.05), with only Solly March bettering him.

His 10 goals made him the club’s top scorer, and Liverpool will desperately want him to continue his good form.

Their highest-scoring midfielder last season was Curtis Jones who managed three.

Szoboszlai also recorded the second-highest rating in his team last campaign (7.32), bettered only by Christopher Nkunku.

Another capable striker of the ball, he has an eye for a pass, managing the fourth most key passes in the division last year.

And on top of that, he is a very technical dribbler, completing 53 take-ons. Liverpool might have signed a real gem.

United get a bronze medal

Adding Mount, a 24-year-old England international, to this trio for such a low cost is ridiculous.

The ex-Chelsea man had a difficult campaign last season, ruled out with injuries at different points and managing just a 6.7 rating overall.

But he has shown in the past just how good he is. Nobody has scored more goals for Chelsea or assisted more since Mount made his debut.

Read More: Graphic of Man Utd signing Mason Mount’s stats shows exactly what Chelsea have lost

He will likely play alongside or ahead of Casemiro, one of the best defensive midfielders in the league.

The Brazilian can halt an attack with one tackle or an interception. Only three players tackled more dribblers than him last campaign.

His rating of 7.17 is only bettered by one man, the other midfielder in this trio, Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese playmaker proved he was an elite creator last season, playing the most key passes in the division and being responsible for the most shot-creating actions.

Teams will dread trips to the Theatre of Dreams with these three playing.

Treble winners not top

Three trophies and highest goalscorers in the league, but Man City are still not top.

Had they kept Gundogan though, they would have been.

Kevin De Bruyne posted a 7.58 last season, topping the assist chart with a tally of 16 and proving to everyone once again why he is considered one of the best players in the division.

Behind him, Rodri operated across the pitch, helping out in both defence and attack.

Out of City’s regular starters, nobody averaged more tackles for the team per 90 (WhoScored), and impressively, nobody in the league made more passes into the final third than the Spaniard over the course of the season (FBref).

With six assists to his name, he is more than just a defensive shield.

Had Gundogan stayed, his rating of 7.11 combined with Rodri’s 7.26 and De Bruyne’s 7.58 would have lifted their average from 7.11 to 7.32.

But instead of being comfortably first, the German’s transfer and Kovacic’s arrival brings the score down.

As previously said though, Chelsea as a whole underperformed last season, so if Kovacic can bring his fantastic dribbling and defensive abilities to Pep Guardiola’s team, he will undoubtedly make an impact.

Magpies top the lot

Champions League football brings Champions League quality.

Newcastle recently announced the signing of Tonali from Italian giants AC Milan, with his 6.91 rating the third-highest within that team last year.

His seven assists were joint-third highest in the league, and fans will love his ability to spot a pass.

He will join the existing partnership of Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton, whose ratings of 7.21 and 7.24 were only bettered by right-back Kieran Trippier.

Both men help out in defence, making the most tackles per 90 out of the entire Newcastle squad while Joelinton also ranks highest for interceptions per 90.

And they can contribute going forward as well. Joelinton bagged six goals last season, while Guimarães’ four goals and five assists put him joint-fourth in the squad for overall contributions.

With Tonali lining up with them next season, it will be intriguing to see if they can keep the good times going at St James’ Park.