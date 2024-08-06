Highlights Mike Tyson's recent training footage has left fans worried ahead of his showdown with Jake Paul.

The pair were due to meet on the 20th of July before medical issues on the part of 'Iron Mike' caused the bout to be postponed.

The two stars will now go head-to-head on the 15th of November.

Mike Tyson's latest training footage has left fans fearing the worst ahead of his upcoming showdown with social media star-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The new date for the controversial boxing showdown was recently revealed. Both men were due to meet on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas before medical issues on the part of 'Iron Mike' caused the bout to be postponed.

The fight has officially been moved to the 15th of November, when the highly-anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will also take place.

Tyson hasn’t fought a professional fight since 2005 but did fight Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition match in 2020, which went down as a draw.

Since the confirmation of the bout, many in the boxing community have slammed the decision to sanction the contest as a professional fight.

Despite the original date being pushed back, 'The Problem Child' instead fought Mike Perry last month, defeating the former UFC fighter via sixth-round TKO at Amalie Arena in Florida.

Related Boxing schedule 2024: Every Major Fight All major fights, dates, results and how to stream. Including Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Oleksandr Usyk, KSI and Jake Paul.

Mike Tyson is Back Hitting the Pads

His brief clip on social media has worried fans

With both men now ramping up training for the showdown, recent footage has emerged of 'Iron Mike' in training. While last month, Paul's manager, Nakisa Bidarian, confirmed that the former heavyweight champion had resumed his strength and conditioning work but hadn't started boxing yet, it would appear that the 58-year-old is now back striking in the gym.

The boxing legend is now punching and has released a short, seven-second video of him smashing the pads on his official Instagram page.

The clip shows Tyson promoting LF*GO's - a sports brand - energy pouch, before 'Iron Mike' put on some boxing gloves and began to hit the pads.

Given his health issues recently, fans may understand why the American looked a little slow and far from sharp in the footage. However, it left fans deeply concerned just months before he's due to step foot in the ring.

One fan wrote: "Jake knocking him out," while another commented: "It's over for him. No chance Mike Tyson beats Jake Paul."

A third posted: "Mike Tyson is going to sleep on the 15th of November."

Mike Tyson's Health Status Ahead of Jake Paul Fight

The boxing legend is suffering from a debilitating health condition

'Iron Mike' is suffering from a debilitating health condition that can impact his mobility and speech. The condition first sparked concerns among fans in 2022 when he was spotted using a wheelchair at the Miami International Airport. Tyson was also seen using a walking stick in New York, a condition later explained as sciatica.

According to the NHS, sciatica is a condition where the sciatic nerve, which runs from the lower back through the hips and down to the feet, becomes irritated or compressed, causing debilitating pain. Symptoms include tingling, numbness, and weakness, particularly in the bottom, back of the leg, foot, and toes. If left untreated, the pain and discomfort can become debilitating, severely affecting a person's quality of life. Symptoms can often worsen at night or with slight movements.

Tyson recently suffered a medical emergency on an American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May. He reportedly felt nauseous and dizzy on the flight, and when they arrived at LAX, paramedics were on hand to assess him. The official statement said: "Thankfully Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Given his latest training video and his recent health scares, it would come as no surprise if the bout in November was officially postponed again, as fans continue to fear Tyson's health and well-being ahead of the bout.