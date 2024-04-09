Highlights Mike Tyson is proving the doubters wrong with intense training videos, showing what Jake Paul will face in their upcoming fight.

Tyson, at 57, is showcasing his ripped physique and talent to silence critics who doubted his fitness to fight Paul.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, is talking about getting a face tattoo inspired by Tyson.

"Iron" Mike Tyson is slowly silencing the doubters one video at a time. On Monday, the former champion shared a unique angle of his training routine, giving fans a chance to see what it feels like with Tyson throwing a punch right at your face.

The POV video was shared on Tyson's social media and showed him bobbing and weaving and throwing strikes right at the camera. This is exactly what Jake Paul will be seeing in their upcoming fight.

Tyson has been sharing clips and photos from training, including several shirtless photos showing off his ripped physique. Many have wondered if Tyson would be healthy enough at 58 to fight Paul who is just 27, but little by little those questions appear to be growing smaller. While appearing at a meet-and-greet event for Fiterman Sports Group in Chantilly, Virginia, Tyson took photos without a shirt.

"I don’t need a shirt; I have to show them what they are betting on. I want to show off how good I look, how in shape I am."

Tyson has been vocal about his disinterest in what the doubters have to say about the fight. “I'm 58, and what? I'm getting billions of views from just talking about fighting. Everybody, even most of the athletes, they're jealous… You couldn't sell out an arena. Who at 58 can sell out an 80,000-seat arena? Why do you think he wants to fight me and not anybody else? All the boxers want to fight him. But if he fought them, the only people that will come are the people that like him. Their parents might not even come watch them.”

Related Jake Paul Claims he can Punch Just as Hard as Mike Tyson Jake Paul believes his punches will be just as hard as Mike Tyson's on fight night, and new training footage suggests he could be right.

Jake Paul Wants to get a Tattoo Inspired by Mike Tyson

While Tyson is busy training, Paul is going the podcast circuit talking about getting a tattoo. In fact, he says he wants to get a tattoo inspired by the Tyson face tattoo. “So I’m just like, F*ck it, like, why not just do it because Tyson did it? It’s a story behind Tyson’s face tat is, it was like Wednesday of his fight week, and he just got it, and he showed up to the presser the next day with the face tat and he didn't tell anybody. So I’m thinking about doing that in honor…” Guess we'll just have to tune in to the Tyson vs. Paul fight week to see if he actually does it or not. The pair are set to fight on the 20th of July at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The fight will be an exhibition match, but Tyson promises he's still going to put on a fight.