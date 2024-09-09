Key Takeaways Over the past decade, the kickoff has become less and less important in NFL games.

To revitalize the play, the league made some significant changes to the kickoff format.

After Week 1, we saw an increase in kickoff returns, and a handful of long returns as well.

With kickoffs becoming far less important in regard to the average NFL game over the past few years, the league knew they needed to find a way to bring that part of the game back to the forefront. Kickoff return TDs are some of the most exciting plays in the game of football, and they have dwindled expeditiously in recent seasons.

In an effort to do that, the league completely changed the format of the play as a whole, and added several new XFL-inspired rules to try and encourage teams to attempt more returns, instead of settling for touchbacks.

Here's how the new format works and how it ended up playing out during Week 1.

Related Related: NFL Players With the Most Receiving Touchdowns in a Game Three players share the NFL record for the most receiving touchdowns in a single game, including the great Jerry Rice.

What Are the New NFL Kickoff Rules?

A quick rundown of the new rules regarding kickoffs

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

In case you've been living under a rock, and were likely shocked to see how the teams were lining up for these kickoffs, here's a quick rundown of the new rules.

The kicking team's players, aside from the kicker, of course, line up at the receiving team's 45-yard line.

The returning team must have nine players in between their own 35 to 30-yard line (the 'set up zone'), and seven of them must be stationed at the 35. The other two players must be in the 'landing zone', which resides between the receiving team's 20-yard line and the goal line.

Play begins when the ball lands or when the returner fields the ball. Before that, everyone but the kicker must remain motionless.

As for kickers, things will be a bit different for them under this new format. If their kicks hit the ground short of the landing zone, it's treated as if the ball went out of bounds, and the receiving team gets it at the 40-yard line.

If the ball stops in the landing zone, it must be returned no matter what, and if it bounces in the landing zone and then goes into the end zone, it can count as a touchback, and is placed at the 20-yard line.

If it goes straight into the end zone, it can still be a touchback, but the receiving team gets the ball at the 30 instead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 season, there were 2,698 total kickoffs, and 1,970 of them resulted in touchbacks, which comes out to 73% of all kickoffs. In Week 1, only 66 percent of kickoffs were touchbacks.

In short, these rules are designed to dissuade teams from kicking the ball straight through the end zone, which has become increasingly common in recent years. Returners also benefit more from returning the ball, instead of letting it go for a touchback. In addition, the players aren't sprinting the length of the field anymore, which is meant to decrease the risk of an injury during the play.

How Did the New Format Play Out in Week 1?

This week's games saw some longer returns, and more kicks returned than in the past

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Teams around the league had a chance to get used to the new format during the preseason, but this week we got to see how different strategies played out during meaningful games. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero gave us some interesting statistics on Monday:

Pelissero reports that out of the 159 kickoffs, 34% of them ended up being returned, which compares very well to Week 1 of the 2023 season, when only 20% were returned. At first glance, this does signify that the league's efforts to increase returns and limit touchbacks might have worked.

There was also one kickoff returned for a touchdown, with DeeJay Dallas of the Arizona Cardinals returning one 96 yards to the house against the Buffalo Bills :

One kickoff being taken to the house isn't necessarily noteworthy on its own, but as Pelissero noted, that only happened four times last year. We'll have to see how that plays out over the rest of the season, but the league already has 25% of the amount of total kickoff returns for TDs that they had in 2023.

While they didn't match the distance of Dallas' return, there were three other returns that accumulated at least 40 yards. Pelissero notes that there was an average of just 1.3 returns per week last season that went the same distance.

Finally, he notes that both the start of the average drive and scoring were up in Week 1. In the first week of action in 2023, the average drive started at the 25, which is exactly where a touchback results in the ball being placed, showing how often touchbacks occurred. Overall, scoring had its highest Week 1 total since 2021, but that could be the result of several factors aside from just kickoffs.

Overall, it does seem like an encouraging first glance at the dynamic kickoff for the NFL. This aspect of the game has been severely phased-out over the past decade, but the new format seems to have breathed some life back into it, for now at least.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.