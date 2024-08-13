Highlights The Chiefs-Jaguars preseason game featured confusion about the new kickoff rules.

The NFL's radical changes include new landing zones and touchback areas for 2024.

A record-low 22-percent of kickoffs were returned last season.

If the vast majority of NFL fans are struggling to comprehend the league's brand-new kickoff rules, perhaps they can find solace in the knowledge that plenty of players, coaches, and officials are also feeling uncomfortable and experiencing a similar adjustment period.

While the opening weekend of 2024 preseason action effectively scratched the months-long itch that football-starved fans had developed, the beginning of every exhibition game featured some radical changes.

And of all the funky-looking kickoffs that took place, one between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars stood out the most.

Before halftime of the game on Saturday, a kickoff from Jaguars kicker Cam Little created a valuable teaching moment. When the ball landed in the end zone and bounced back into the field of play, Chiefs returner Mecole Hardman grabbed it and then proceeded to kneel inside the end zone for what was initially ruled a touchback by officials. But the call didn't last long.

The Jaguars' coaches quickly argued that Hardman's play should've resulted in a safety, and after the officials spotted the ball at the 30-yard line, the crew gathered to discuss the ruling and ultimately overturned the call with replay review. Jacksonville was awarded two points.

Related 5 Standouts From Week 1 of the NFL Preseason These five players stood out from the rest in the first week of the NFL preseason.

So... Why the Confusion?

Players are being forced to break some old habits

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Under last year's rules, a kickoff landing inside the end zone on the fly was deemed dead and an automatic touchback. But this is no longer the case, and Kansas City learned the hard way. After the game, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that his staff insisted that the play was a safety, and his conversation with officials fortunately prompted the review.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also addressed the overturn, telling reporters postgame that the reigning champions will make sure every player understands the rule changes.

It didn't appear that Reid was even aware of the mistake, and while nobody could blame Hardman for costing his team points and possession, rookie and former Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit was later asked to return a kick.

The good news is that the correct call was eventually made by officials on the field and inside the replay booth. The bad news, obviously, is that Jags coaches needed to plead the case for the review, as everybody else failed to recognize that the ball was live and therefore ineligible for a touchback. Luckily, these inevitable issues can be smoothed out during the preseason.

Time to Unlearn What's Been Learned

The NFL wants kickoffs to hold significance again

Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

In an effort to increase overall player safety and create more action, NFL owners approved the new kickoff model and rules back in March. The standard kickoff will take place at the 35-yard line, but the kicker's 10 teammates won't be positioned alongside him. The rest of the kicking team now lines up at the opposing team's 40, and the return team gets nine blockers between the 30- and 35-yard line.

The NFL hopes that, with both teams positioned nearby and having less momentum, the rate of high-speed collisions and injuries will drop. They're also hoping the available room creates more kickoff returns, as the league finished 2023 with a record-low return rate of 22-percent and a return average of 23.0 yards. The changes were inspired by the XFL's dynamic setup.

The latest rules also expand well beyond the touchback-safety example. Fans and players are being introduced to a new landing zone, which is the area between the return team's goal line and 20-yard line. Any kick that falls short of this zone is treated like a dead ball out of bounds, and results in the return team starting on offense at their own 40. But wait, there's more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to a Fox Sports report, 82-percent of the 127 kickoffs this past weekend were returned, and the average starting field position was the 29-yard line.

Kicks landing inside the zone must be returned, and any kick that bounces into the end zone must be returned or downed by the receiving team for a touchback at the 20-yard line. A kick that hits the end zone and is downed for a touchback goes to the 30. A kick that goes out of the end zone and out of play? Also a touchback at the 30. So, say goodbye to fair catches.

The quirks will also be visible during onside kick attempts, which now can't be attempted until the fourth quarter and must be attempted by the losing team. The new rules can be found here, via the NFL Football Operations site.