Highlights The NFL is changing every year, and one of the biggest ways the league can change is through various rule changes.

This offseason was no different, as the league approved six new changes that will go into effect during the 2024 season.

Let's take a look at each change, and try to decide exactly how it will be different from years prior.

Most of the rules in the NFL are consistent every year. However, with player safety most commonly in mind, changes have seemed to happen more rapidly recently. This offseason, the league approved a variety of changes.

The most notable and visible change that's happened involves kickoffs.

These have been pretty obvious, and they're a bit jarring to see in action, since it's the most major change of the offseason. However, there have been several other rule changes that could be very influential during the 2024 season.

Key Rule Changes Starting In 2024 NFL Season New Kickoff Format Limited Surprise Onside Kicks Ban on Hip-Drop Tackles More Coaches Challenges More Plays Are Subject To Mandatory Review New Major Fouls

Let's take a look at each of these new rules, and see how different they'll make the game in 2024.

1 New Kickoff Rule

The NFL is aiming to make kickoffs a larger part of the game in 2024.

First and foremost, we obviously have seen the kickoff rule changed this offseason.

Gone are the days of constant touchbacks, and gone as well are the days of players sprinting 70 yards down the field into major collisions. The kickoffs will be looking very different in 2024, as we've already seen throughout the preseason.

The league's constant changes regarding the kickoff format have always been about player safety. The ball used to be kicked from the kicking team's 25-yard line, which was eventually moved up to the 30-yard line, and soon after, the 35-yard line.

Unfortunately, the further the ball was moved forward, the more often it was simply kicked straight through the back of the end zone for a touchback.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: 73% of kickoffs in the 2023 regular season resulted in touchbacks.

Now, the league hasn't changed where the ball has to be kicked from, as it's still going to be booted from the 35.

However, all other players now line up in the receiving team's half of the field.

The members of the kicking team will align on the receiving team's 40-yard line, and at least nine players on the receiving team must line up between their own 30-yard line and 35-yard line, with seven of them having one foot on the 35.

Teams can only have two returners near the end zone, and they are allowed to move freely.

There's now something called a 'landing zone' which is in between the receiving team's 20-yard line and the end zone.

If the kicker kicks it short of that, the ball is treated as if it went out of bounds, and the receiving team starts their drive from the 40-yard line.

If it hits the landing zone and bounces into the end zone for a touchback, the receiving team gets it at the 20.

If it ends up being like a normal touchback, the receiving team gets it at the 30.

Once the ball is touched by one of the returners, then the rest of the players on the field can move. Here's a preview of how the new setup works in an actual game:

Essentially, this change is meant to give returners more of a reason to bring the ball out of the end zone, and to give kickers an added challenge here, since their team benefits the most from the ball being kicked into the landing zone.

Hopefully, for the sake of entertainment, this rule ends up being a good change.

The kickoff has been a relatively unimportant part of the game for quite some time now, and if this rule change can make it an important aspect again, that could be great for the league.

2 New Onside Kick Rule

Onside kicks will be much less surprising after this rule change.

The onside kick is another aspect of the game that is going to be pretty different in 2024.

This rule change has actually been pretty unpopular among NFL fans, mainly for the reason that it takes most of the surprise out of the play.

The onside kick has been an iconic part of the game, but that might not be the case anymore.

To be fair, there weren't a ton of surprises around the play to begin with. Most of the time, when a team attempted an onside kick, it was because they had no other choice at that point, which means the opposing team would have expected it to be coming.

However, there were a few random surprise onside kicks ( Sean Payton , I'm looking at you), and that won't be allowed anymore.

From now on, all onside kicks must be declared beforehand by the kicking team.

These kicks are also limited to the fourth quarter of the game. Also, onside kicks are only permitted for teams that are trailing in score.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to ESPN, only two of the 41 attempted onside kicks during the 2023 season were recovered.

Essentially, the league has now made it so the only time in which an onside kick can happen is when a team is trailing in the fourth quarter and needs to get the ball back, and they must alert the receiving team. With those circumstances, you'll only see this happen once teams are about to lose in the last couple of minutes, and it will likely only come when they're out of timeouts.

Onside kicks weren't a massive part of the game anyway, but this will take some surprises out of the game.

The reason behind teams being forced to announce their onside kick is likely due to the change in kickoff formation, as an onside kick wouldn't really work with the new setup. We'll likely still see them, but a bit less often.

3 The New Ban on 'Hip-Drop' Tackles

Hip-drop tackles won't be allowed anymore after some significant injuries.

This has been one of the more controversial changes in the rulebook. This is another move with player-safety at heart, but it has the chance to be extremely controversial in 2024, since it's entirely up to the discretion of the officials.

A hip-drop tackle occurs when a defender grabs a ball-carrier around the hips, then slides down their legs to bring them down. The NFL is right in the fact that these are dangerous, and they even announced that in the 230 total times the hip-drop tackle was used in 2023, 15 players who were tackled had to miss time with injury because of it.

Still, the NFLPA came out against a proposed ban, saying in a statement:

The players oppose any attempt by the NFL to implement a rule prohibiting a 'swivel hip-drop' tackle. While the NFLPA remains committed to improvements to our game with health and safety in mind, we cannot support a rule change that causes confusion for us as players, for coaches, for officials and especially, for fans. We call on the NFL, again, to reconsider implementing this rule.

At first glance, if it's a dangerous tackle, it makes sense to ban it. However, it's not that simple.

For one, these tackles can be entirely unintentional. Ball-carriers are often moving targets, and they rarely allow themselves to get tackled without attempting to escape.

With that in mind, it's very possible that a player could make a legal tackle, and because of the ball-carriers juke, it ends up being illegal, with the defender having no control over whether it's an actual hip-drop or not.

NFL players haven't been happy with the change this offseason, so we'll have to see how it plays out during the regular season. If called, it would result in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down for the offense.

4 New Coaches Challenge Rule

Coaches will find it easier to get to their third challenge.

The challenge rule will be getting an update as well.

For a long time, the policy has been that each head coach is allowed two challenges per game. If they use both of them, both challenges have to rule in the coach's favor for them to earn a third.

In 2024, it will be a bit more lenient.

Now, coaches only need to get one of their two challenges right to earn a third.

So, if a coach is successful with his first challenge, he automatically has two more throughout the game. This should change the strategy coaches use with their red flags, and it could mean we see more challenges attempted in the fourth quarter of games.

Challenges are still not allowed in the last two minutes of each half though, as those go to a booth review by the officials' decision.

5 New Non-Reviewable Plays Rule

Officials can now head to the monitor for these two types of plays.

Speaking of reviews, there might be a couple more per game in 2024.

Now, officials are allowed to review whether a passer was either down, or out of bounds before throwing a pass.

This will mostly relate to sacks, as we will now be able to go back and look to see whether a quarterback got the ball out on time, instead of relying on the call on the field.

In addition, it's now possible to review potential delay-of-game penalties. Officials can now check the monitor and see if the play clock hit zero before the ball was snapped, instead of having to trust the official on the field.

6 New Major Fouls Rule

These fouls will now start being enforced on a regular basis.

Finally, the sixth and final rule change involves offensive fouls on changes of possession.

The previous rule stated that if the offense turned the ball over, and there were penalties on both teams, the penalties by the offense would be ignored and the penalties on the defense would be enforced.

Now, penalties committed by the offense in these instances will be enforced as well.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.