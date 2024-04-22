Highlights Bradnon Ingram struggled in Game 1, underperforming with 12 points on 29.4% shooting due to tough defense.

With critical details, Ingram's productivity and overall game plan success significantly follow his usage rate.

The New Orleans Pelicans' playoff hopes are tied to Ingram; his adjustments and rhythm will be game-changers for the remainder of the series.

The Oklahoma City Thunder protected their home court on Sunday night with a clutch 94-92 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round series.

It was apparent that the Pelicans would be in an uphill battle against the top team in the West, considering they'd be without their franchise player, Zion Williamson. New Orleans had a perfect opportunity to steal a much-needed game against a Thunder team that showed signs of inexperience. Many different things can be pointed toward why the Pelicans lost, with one of the major reasons being the performance of Brandon Ingram.

Without Williamson, Ingram is the one who moves into the go-to scorer role for the Pelicans. He's shown on the biggest stage that he's capable of leading a team in the 2022 NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns in the first round. However, he didn't perform at the same level in his return to postseason basketball. Head coach, Willie Green, addressed the media following the game and discussed Ingram's play.

"It's not about what we need to do to free up [Ingram]. This is gonna be playoff basketball. He's gotta continue to play through it, have some gamesmanship out there, gotta go to the free-throw line a bit more... Continue to play with force."

The Thunder were extremely physical with their defensive philosophy concerning Ingram. It was clear that the 6-foot-8 forward struggled to find any rhythm in this game.

Brandon Ingram Game 1 Stats vs. Thunder Category Stats PTS 12 REB 6 AST 3 TO 2 FG% 29.4

Thunder forward, Lu Dort, was given the defensive assignment of guarding Ingram, and made it a long night for the Pelicans star. Dort guarded Ingram for 40 offensive possessions and held the former Duke product to four points on 1-7 shooting from the field. Despite giving up five inches in height, Dort used his stocky build and strength to prevent Ingram from getting to his desired spots on the court.

Although the physicality resulted in Ingram being outmatched, he remained calm and confident following the game when speaking with the media.

"Let him do it. We'll be ready. I'll be ready. Let him do it."

These teams are quite familiar with each other in high-stakes situations. In the 2023 Play-In Tournament, the Thunder eliminated the Pelicans in New Orleans. Ahead of the series against Oklahoma City, Ingram was asked about the matchup, in which he brought up the fact that there is unfinished business stemming from that moment.

New Orleans is already undermanned and can't afford to have their star player underperform. Ingram is not just a vital part of the Pelicans' offense, he is the engine of their offensive game plan.

Pelicans Will Go as Far as Ingram Takes Them

New Orleans' success is predicated on Ingram's performance

Ingram has evolved his game to be polished all-around from just a score-first forward, which he was known as when he initially entered the league. Willie Green and the Pelicans coaching staff have shaped their offensive game plan around Ingram's skillset and if he isn't contributing at the level he's capable of, New Orleans' season is in jeopardy.

Brandon Ingram 2023-24 Season Stats Category Stats USG% 28.6 AST% 25.9 MID FG% 48.0 eFG% +1.5

There aren't many players in the league that have a usage rate as high as Ingram. He is within the 99th percentile of players in the league with a usage rate of 28.6. Williamson's usage rate was slightly higher at 29.8. Without Williamson's ability to generate offense, it is imperative that Ingram steps up and leads this team. However, he differed from offensive responsibilities as his usage rate in Game 1 against the Thunder was just 23.3.

This was a clear drop-off from the entire body of work he put together during the regular season. Even in the Play-In game against the Sacramento Kings, which New Orleans played without Williamson, Ingram's usage rate was 31.2 en route to a 24-point performance. Looking back at the playoff series against the Suns in 2022, Ingram's productivity was sensational.

New Orleans played that series without Williamson as well, and Ingram stepped up tremendously. Other than Game 1, in which he had a usage rate of 24.2, each game featured a usage rate of at least 27.0. Including a Game 2 victory, in which he held a usage rate of 31.3, resulting in 37 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. There is a clear connection between Ingram's productivity and usage rate, resulting in success for the Pelicans.

Players as skilled as Ingram are bound to find their groove. Despite the Game 1 loss to the Thunder, Ingram shared with reporters his understanding of finding his rhythm.

"Keep shooting. I'm not here for nothing. The story is already written. I just keep going and find my groove in the midst of the offense. It's not about me, I'll find myself as we continue to keep going."

All eyes will be on if Ingram can bounce back from his poor performance in Game 2. Based on the comments made by Ingram and Green, it is to be expected that there will be adjustments made. However, talk is cheap if they are unable to back it up on the court.

The series is still long from over and the Pelicans will have another opportunity to steal home-court advantage from the Thunder on Wednesday, April 24 at 9:30 PM ET.