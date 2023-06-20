New Orleans Pelicans all-star Zion Williamson has been a dominant force when on-the-court, but his availability issues mean that the team may be ready to part with him, believes NBA writer Mark Medina.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick out of Duke was an NBA prospect which many believed would be franchise-altering. However, with a string of injuries thwarting the star, Medina gets the impression that the Pelicans organization may have finally lost their patience with him.

New Orleans Pelicans news – Zion Williamson

Last week, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that the Pelicans had a significant interest in acquiring Scoot Henderson in the NBA draft.

Tipped to go as a top-3 pick, they would have to put together a substantial trade package to either the Charlotte Hornets or the Portland Trail Blazers who hold the No.2 and No.3 picks in the draft respectively, that reportedly may have to include Williamson or Brandon Ingram.

This speculation was fuelled further by ESPN’s Brian Windhorst who reported that the Pelicans wanted to trade up from the 14th spot to at least the top-5 in order to be able to acquire a star-calibre player.

This comes amid reports that Zion has no relationship with neither the Pelicans organization, nor with any of his teammates, which has set alarms off around the NBA.

What has Mark Medina said about Zion Williamson?

Despite his availability being a huge concern, Medina argues that it is still unclear whether the Pelicans will choose to trade the 6’6” power forward in a package to acquire Scoot Henderson ahead of the NBA Draft on June 22nd.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said: “The Pelicans, ever since the previous year when they threatened the Phoenix Suns in the first round, felt like this is a team that could reach that championship stage, and Zion’s been hurt.”

“At this point in time, they didn't flinch with giving him the extension, but you do wonder at what point they kind of lose patience with him.”

“Maybe this is the opportunity to do it [trade him], but it's going to be really hard. I could see them doing it, but I could also see them holding back and say ‘You know what, we'll make moves to build around Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, but that's the line that we're going to draw here.’”

“Specifically with Zion because of his availability history, I do wonder at some point whether that winds up catching up to him as far as the Pelicans investment [is concerned].”

Zion Williamson’s NBA career – By the numbers

The 22-year-old has only played in 114 games across his three seasons in the NBA, missing another 194 games according to SportsManor.

As per StatMuse, he only played 29 games this season averaging 26.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, and 4.6 APG while shooting 60.5% from the field.

The Pelicans organization must now weigh up whether Williamson’s upside when healthy outweighs his downsides with injury history and off-the-court issues.

By seemingly exhausting all options where it concerns Zion Williamson, it may be that the Pelicans decide enough is enough and look to go in a different direction as they intend to establish themselves as a regular Western Conference playoffs contender.