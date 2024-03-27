Highlights The Pelicans have finally built a well-balanced roster for success, lacking a superstar but excelling in every other aspect needed for deep playoffs.

Young talents Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones emerged as elite two-way players, complementing Zion Williamson's leadership and stellar performance.

Zion Williamson's physical transformation and improved play have propelled the Pelicans to one of the best records in the league, elevating the team.

The New Orleans Pelicans have finally gotten it right.

After several years of unfortunate circumstances and inconsistent play have prevented the team from reaching its potential, NBA fans are finally getting to see the best version of the Pelicans.

The Zion Williamson era in New Orleans has been defined by injuries to himself and key teammates, inexplicable losses, and in-house drama that has resulted in a massive under-performance by the franchise. Over the five seasons since Williamson was drafted, his Pelicans have a record of 183-196 and have won two playoff games total despite plenty of talented young players growing together.

The frustration within the franchise culminated in a home play-in loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, which looks better now than it did last April, but served as a rock bottom point for the basketball team. Williamson sat out that game after missing most of 2022 and 2023, leading to massive questions about his and the Pelicans' future.

Fast-forward to March 2024, and the Pelicans are one of the best teams in the NBA with a legitimate chance to win the West.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Pelicans are 16 games over .500 (44-28) for the first time since April 2009.

New Orleans Has a Well-Built Roster

Pelicans have many of the requirements for a championship team

Building a championship roster requires many different types of players who can fill distinct roles within a team. It is often less about aggregate talent than how well the players on the floor fit with each other and whether all aspects of winning basketball are fulfilled.

A perfect example of this phenomenon is last year's champion, the Denver Nuggets. There are teams in the league with more overall talent and more star talent than Denver, but none of them have a starting five that is as well-balanced, versatile, and selfless as the Nuggets do. In fact, many of the recent title winners have hoisted the trophy because of how well they played as a team rather than overwhelming superstar talent.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 Top Scorers Player PPG FG% Zion Williamson 22.7 58.6 Brandon Ingram 20.9 49.0 CJ McCollum 18.7 45.8 Trey Murphy III 14.0 43.8

New Orleans has three traditional volume scorers who play complimentary styles, a point-of-attack guard in Jose Alvarado, an old-school bruising big with skill in Jonas Valanciunas, a pair of elite two-way forwards, and a deep bench of valuable role players. This incredible roster is all brought together by one of the league's best coaches, Willie Green.

The Pelicans may lack a true top-tier superstar like a Nikola Jokić, Stephen Curry, or Giannis Antetokounmpo, but they essentially have everything else a team needs to make a deep playoff run.

Breakout of Trey Murphy III and Herb Jones

New Orleans has two young studs blossoming into elite contributors

The emergence of Trey Murphy and Herb Jones have given the Pelicans a pair of elite two-way wings that every great team must have. Both players have become top-notch on both sides of the ball, with Murphy becoming one of the better young shooters and scorers in the league, while Jones is an All-NBA defensive player who can shut down any star wing.

Jones' growth into a top-five perimeter defender in the league is invaluable for New Orleans as they attempt to navigate their way through a Western Conference that features Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Anthony Edwards, Kevin Durant, Jamal Murray, and many more elite outside scorers. Allowing the Pelicans to reliably make it tough on opposing stars goes a long way to shutting down offenses, and New Orleans possesses a wealth of defensive talent around Jones.

Jones has also shot 43.1 percent from three on decent volume this year, removing any concern that he could damage their offense by being on the floor.

Murphy has become a legitimate volume scorer and the clear fourth option for New Orleans, giving them four guys who can score 20-plus points on any given night. He has taken his game up a notch over the last month while still maintaining his elite shooting and solid defense, and has been a go-to-guy for New Orleans in several games recently. If he can maintain this level of production and volume, the Pelicans suddenly have one of the very best five-man units in the NBA.

Trey Murphy Since February 27 (13 games) Category Stat Team Rank PPG 18.1 3rd APG 2.9 4th 3P% 41.2 5th

Zion Williamson is Having the Best Year of His Career

2019 1st overall pick's weight loss and mentality change has elevated his team to new heights

The biggest question mark of Williamson's career since he was drafted as the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James has been the struggle to keep his weight in check consistently. Throughout the past five seasons, Williamson's weight has fluctuated massively as he failed to stay healthy for any considerable stretch of time. Despite his play on the court being phenomenal when he made it onto the floor, the Pelicans have been extremely concerned about his NBA future.

However, since an embarrassing play-in tournament loss on December 7th, where New Orleans dropped to just 12-11 on the season, Williamson has undergone a complete transformation. Reports are that he's lost 25 pounds since his poor physique sparked league-wide concern, and there is a visible change in his stamina, aggression, and defensive dedication.

Williamson has even taken on a bulk of New Orleans' ball-handling duties, leading fans to coin the term 'point-Zion', which has led to a massive offensive improvement. Since that Dec. 7 loss, the Pelicans have the fifth best record in the league at 32-16, and are in the midst of an 18-6 stretch.

Zion Williamson Since December 7 (48 games) Category Stat Team Rank PPG 22.7 1st FG% 59.1% 2nd APG 5.0 2nd RPG 6.0 2nd TS% 63.2% 3rd

Not only has Williamson's offense elevated, he has also been a much better defensive player since getting into better physical condition. Being lighter has allowed him to slide his feet much quicker and stay in front of ball-handlers who previously took advantage of him in mismatches. His defense still has a long way to go and could be a problem in this year's playoffs, but it has taken leaps and bounds since December.

Williamson was always destined to be the leader of the Pelicans if he reached his full potential, and he is at that ceiling right now. New Orleans can only hope he continues to play at this level because they have the roster, coach, and heart to support him.