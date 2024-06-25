Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans should trade Brandon Ingram for Dejounte Murray.

The Pelicans can shore up their center depth with the Goga Bitadze addition from Orlando.

Louisiana Tech's Isaiah Crawford is an underrated prospect right in their backyard.

Even in the semi-positionless NBA, identifying quality wings and forwards is imperative. For most teams, the offense will run through their perimeter players. This is the heart of the phrase ‘it’s a guard’s league,’ as the influence of Stephen Curry led to teams searching for point guards who could light up the scoreboard.

However, before Curry, the league was dominated by shooting guards. Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, and Dwyane Wade won 12 championships between 1991 and 2010. Even if only counting the titles where they won Finals MVP, nine of the 19 championships during that time were won by teams with star shooting guards.

Then there are the small forwards. Unlike point guards but much like shooting guards, small forwards are often tasked with being the best player at both ends of the floor. Since 2010, LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Kevin Durant have won eight of the Finals MVP Awards while dominating at both ends. Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown is the reigning Finals MVP after primarily playing small forward the past two seasons. In all, that’s nine of the last 14 Finals MVP awards.

Ultimately, when assessing whether the New Orleans Pelicans are a championship-caliber team, the conversation starts there. Do they have wings capable of being the best player at both ends of the floor? The answer is no. Do they have a high-octane point guard? That answer is also no.

3 Trade for a Point Guard

The Pelicans are already eyeing a trade with the Hawks

If the Pelicans trade Brandon Ingram, they’ll be a step closer to their goal. While Ingram is an All-Star-caliber scorer, he may never have the gumption to be a lockdown defender. Because he only excels at one end, the Pelicans can count on receiving a similar player. At best, they’ll get a more balanced player than Ingram but one with a little less scoring punch.

Looking around the NBA landscape, the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers are possible destinations. The Hawks are willing to part with Trae Young or Dejounte Murray, with the Pelicans reportedly interested in the latter. The Cavaliers are trying to come to terms on a long-term contract extension with Donovan Mitchell. If that does happen, it could lead to Darius Garland requesting a trade. If it doesn’t, it may lead to Cleveland putting Mitchell on the trade block.

Pelicans - Hawks Trade Parameters Pelicans Receive Dejounte Murray Hawks Receive Brandon Ingram 2028 First-Round Pick Swap

Unless Mitchell becomes available, an Ingram-Murray swap is the best trade for the Pelicans. Not only is Murray a true point guard who can command the offense, but he’s also a three-level scorer with an aggressive mindset. In 2023-24, he averaged 24.8 points, 9.2 assists, and 1.8 steals per game in the time that Young missed with a thumb injury.

2 Add a Center in Free Agency

Goga Bitadze's interior defense allows the Pelicans to be more aggressive at that end

The Pelicans would likely start Murray alongside CJ McCollum, Zion Williamson, and Herb Jones. However, even if they keep Ingram, they still need a starting center as they’re likely to let Jonas Valanciunas walk in free agency. Fortunately for New Orleans, they have a 2024 first-round pick, the $12.9 million non-taxpayers mid-level exception, and the $4.7 million bi-annual exception at their disposal.

The Pelicans should be able to sign Orlando Magic free agent Goga Bitadze with their bi-annual exception. The 18th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bitadze’s relatively young at 24 years old. As a result, the best may be yet to come for the Georgian giant. However, he’s a pretty serviceable big man just as is.

Goga Bitadze, By The Numbers (2023-24 Stats) Category PPG RPG BPG As Starter 7.5 7.3 1.7 Per 36 Minutes 11.7 10.8 2.7

At 6-foot-11 and 250 pounds, he’s an assertive rebounder and aggressive rim-protector. In 2023-24, he averaged 7.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks in 23.9 minutes per game as a starter. He averaged 11.7 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per 36 minutes.

As the Pelicans’ defensive anchor, he takes the pressure off of his teammates because they know he’s there to clean up behind them. In those stretches, New Orleans should thrive with a drop defense, allowing their perimeter pieces to play physically at the point of attack. He also has enough foot speed to hedge pick-and-rolls, which disrupts the flow of the offense by impacting the timing of the ball-handler and roll man.

1 Draft a Wing

Isaiah Crawford fits the Pelicans' needs from a skillset and personnel standpoint

In the 2024 NBA Draft, the Pelicans should select Louisiana Tech forward Isaiah Crawford with the No. 21 pick.

On the one hand, their forward depth is thin, as an injury to any of Williamson, Jones, or Trey Murphy III could severely impact their rotation and firepower. However, there’s also the reality that Jones’s performance last season was an anomaly, at least offensively. In 2023-24, he shot 41.8 percent from 3 after converting 33.6 percent of 3-point attempts up to that point. In college, Jones made 28.8 percent of his 3s. His career-high (35.1 percent from 3) was set during his senior season.

Rather than being at the mercy of injury, or in case Jones’s numbers regress towards the mean, they should be prepared. As the saying goes, 'if you stay ready, you don’t have to get ready.' With that being said, the Pelicans won’t find many forwards better than Crawford. To make it better, he’s been right in their backyard.

A fifth-year senior, Crawford’s age shouldn’t be seen as a negative, as he comes to New Orleans with more experience and know-how than the average rookie. This should enable him to have a flatter learning curve as he adjusts to the NBA. As he also already possesses his grown-man body, he’s also less likely to be dominated physically.

After posting 16.3 points, 2.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game on 41.4 percent shooting from deep in 2023-24, it’s a wonder how Crawford isn’t receiving more attention. Looking at his film, one sees a three-level scorer with a soft touch, impressive ball-handling ability, and the ability to pour it on in an on-ball or off-ball role. Defensively, his awareness, activity, and athleticism all stand out.