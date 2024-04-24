Highlights Brandon Ingram's consistency hasn't brought significant improvements, pushing for a possible trade.

Trade scenarios involve the Pelicans trading Ingram to Detroit, Atlanta, San Antonio, Cleveland, or Sacramento.

Potential deals see the Pelicans acquiring promising young talents while seeking to pair a star beside Zion Williamson.

Brandon Ingram has established himself as an All-Star-level talent throughout his five-year tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans. Although he was only selected for the game once during his first campaign with the Pelicans in 2019-20, the former second-overall pick has kept his level of play consistent as the 26-year-old ages into his prime.

Ingram has his own injury history, as the forward played more than 65 games only once, during his rookie season. However, considering the relative health of his high-flying teammate, Zion Williamson, Ingram has had ample opportunity to showcase his ability to lead a team at times when Williamson was missing significant time on the court.

With Williamson playing 70 games this season, a career-high and outpacing Ingram's 64 games played, that script has somewhat flipped for New Orleans in the last year. The former has solidified himself as one of the league's most dominant inside scorers, while Ingram, as consistent as he has been, hasn't shown significant improvements since originally having his role expanded in his first year with the Pelicans.

As a result, New Orleans could opt for a different co-star next to Williamson this summer. Ingram recently seemed displeased while sitting for the entirety of the Pelicans' Play-In Tournament loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, with the team's head coach Willie Green opting to close the game with New Orleans' other wing talents.

Right now, Ingram will have one last chance as the Pelicans' lead man as Williamson recovers from a hamstring injury suffered in the aforementioned play-in game. Regardless of the team result, however, it seems like Ingram is on his way out of New Orleans this summer, and there will be no shortage of teams looking to add his all-around talent.

1 Detroit Pistons

Pelicans add lead ballhandler, Detroit gets their All-Star wing

The Detroit Pistons know that the team is long overdue for a franchise-altering move to bring the franchise out of the NBA's cellar. The Pistons also have a couple of young talents that would be solid fits next to Williamson, Herb Jones, and Trey Murphy in New Orleans in combo guard Jaden Ivey and big man Isaiah Stewart.

Detroit Pistons-New Orleans Pelicans Trade Scenario Pelicans receive: Pistons receive: Jaden Ivey Brandon Ingram Isaiah Stewart Detroit 2026 1st

In this scenario, the Pelicans add a young guard capable of offensive explosions with the ball in his hands and an aggressive, energetic center who has shown the capability to stretch the floor - a necessity for playing beside the rim-running Williamson.

New Orleans has lacked a true point guard since the team parted ways with Lonzo Ball two years ago. Ivey doesn't exactly fit the bill of a true point guard, but he has shown to possess the ability to set the table for his teammates. With C.J. McCollum and Williamson in the fold, Ivey wouldn't need to be the team's primary playmaker, but he would allow the pair to focus on other aspects of their game.

Meanwhile, Detroit adds Ingram in a big move for the franchise that puts a consistent All-Star talent besides the team's own rising star, Cade Cunningham. The Pistons lack any semblance of wing depth besides rookie Ausar Thompson and trade deadline acquisition Simone Fontecchio, so it is likely Detroit will be looking to add proven players at the forward positions, one way or another.

2 Atlanta Hawks

New Orleans and Atlanta move on from long-tenured stars

Like Ingram, Atlanta Hawks' star point guard Trae Young has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate this summer as the franchise debates whether to move forward with him or Dejounte Murray as their lead guard. Young has been featured in the rumor mill seemingly for years now, with the Hawks' surprising playoff run in 2021 likely being the catalyst for keeping their current core together.

With Atlanta out of the playoff picture for a second straight season, though, the writing is on the wall for the team's current roster. Considering the respective rises of Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta's higher-paid veterans have become much more expendable as the Hawks transition to a different era.

Atlanta Hawks-New Orleans Pelicans Trade Scenario Pelicans receive: Hawks receive: Trae Young Brandon Ingram De'Andre Hunter C.J. McCollum Bogdan Bogdanović Larry Nance Jr.

The Pelicans, barring a deep playoff run, also seem to be ready for a retooling, as some of their established pieces don't all mesh particularly well with their up-and-coming guards and wings. In this scenario, New Orleans creates the perfect alley-oop duo with Young and Williamson. The Pelicans also add a starting-caliber forward in De'Andre Hunter to replace Ingram and a sharpshooter in Bogdan Bogdanović to ease the loss of McCollum.

The Hawks are able to balance out their roster by moving on from one of their high-usage guards while creating an interesting forward tandem with Ingram and Johnson. McCollum could provide a better fit next to Murray as he can be a lower-usage scoring option at this stage in his career. Larry Nance Jr. also gives the Hawks a veteran bench big man with elite athleticism, as the team's current starting center, Clint Capela, is likely departing as well this summer.

3 San Antonio Spurs

Spurs pair a star with their superstar, Pelicans add depth

The San Antonio Spurs will be in the market for a star to pair with rookie sensation Victor Wembenyama this summer. Ingram may not be the Spurs' top choice, but the team will likely have their name involved with basically any star on the market to start the offseason.

Outside of Wembenyama and Devin Vassell, San Antonio doesn't seem too attached to much of their current roster. Also, considering the likely asking price for Ingram, which can't be too high because of his 2025 free agent status, the 2020 All-Star becomes a more enticing addition for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs-New Orleans Pelicans Trade Scenario Pelicans receive: Spurs receive: Keldon Johnson Brandon Ingram Zach Collins Spurs 2025 1st

New Orleans doesn't add a star in this scenario, but they do bring in a viable replacement in Keldon Johnson and an offensively focused center in Zach Collins, who also has proven to be a decent enough three-point shooter on low volume. A first-round pick that should still have some value helps the otherwise average return a better deal for the Pelicans.

The Spurs are known to be in the market for a point guard, but a trio of Vassell, Wembenyama, and Ingram makes for an intriguing core to begin building toward contention. It's also worth mentioning that San Antonio has the assets and cap space to bring in two major talents this summer.

4 Cleveland Cavaliers

Rumors come to fruition as Cleveland, New Orleans swap stars

With both teams in the thick of their respective playoff series, it's hard to know exactly what the Cleveland Cavaliers and Pelicans have in store for the offseason. What is known, however, is that Donovan Mitchell's future with the Cavs has never been more uncertain.

Cleveland was one of the most well-rounded teams in the Eastern Conference, especially in the first half of the season. With injuries marring an otherwise successful regular season, it became clear as Cleveland was forced to experiment with a number of different rotations that Mitchell was the driving force of their team's success. With an extension yet to be agreed on, though, the Cavaliers may be forced to take the best deal possible for their star or lose him for nothing.

Cleveland Cavaliers-New Orleans Pelicans Trade Scenario Pelicans receive: Cavaliers receive: Donovan Mitchell Brandon Ingram

For this scenario to work, Mitchell would have to be committed to playing long-term in New Orleans, as he has a player option for 2024-25 and would otherwise be a free agent. The idea of being the sole leader of his team's backcourt again, reminiscent of his time with the Utah Jazz, has to be tempting for the former All-NBA guard. Teaming up with one of the NBA's most dominant young stars in Williamson helps, as well.

The Cavs, who lack great wing depth, would be elated to add a player of Ingram's pedigree, immediately giving the team's offense a different dynamic. Cleveland would also be balancing their roster and giving Darius Garland the keys to the franchise's backcourt. The loss of Mitchell would undoubtedly be hard for the Cavs to swallow, but Ingram fills a more pressing need and is still capable of taking over games with his three-level scoring ability,

5 Sacramento Kings

Sacramento mortgages their future for the present, Pelicans add spacing

The Sacramento Kings have one of the league's best guard-center duos with De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. However, the rest of their roster is mostly filled with one-dimensional role players who only contribute in one or two facets of the game.

The Kings drafted Keegan Murray in 2022, adding some much-needed talent to their wing corps. Murray burst onto the scene as one of the NBA's best shooters as a rookie last season but saw his efficiency fall off this season during a year when Sacramento failed to build on their recent playoff appearance. Harrison Barnes, while a solid enough veteran, hasn't shown the consistency to be an above-average starting option next to Murray, signaling that the Kings could be looking to upgrade around their All-Star duo.

Sacramento Kings-New Orleans Pelicans Trade Scenario Pelicans receive: Kings receive: Keegan Murray Brandon Ingram Harrison Barnes Larry Nance Jr. Trey Lyles E.J. Liddell Chris Duarte

There are a lot of moving pieces in this scenario, with the prize for each side being obvious. Barnes can still give decent production to a playoff team as a bench forward or starter in a pinch, while Trey Lyles has established himself as a bench sharpshooter as his career has progressed. Murray is the key here for the Pelicans, though, as the 23-year-old should have more room to grow before he reaches his peak. With the potential to become one of the league's highest-volume, highest-efficiency shooters in the league, Murray could be a dream fit beside Williamson.

Sacramento is able to bring in a more proven option, capable of playing both forward positions, in Ingram. His addition would create a true big three alongside Fox and Sabonis, giving the Kings a core capable of competing with the best in the Western Conference. Nance would bring some bounce to a frontcourt severely lacking in vertical athleticism, while E.J. Liddell should have a path to minutes in Sacramento.