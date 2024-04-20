The New Orleans Pelicans are headed to the playoffs after defeating the Sacramento Kings in Friday night’s Play-In game. After fears that Brandon Ingram would be hurt, he not only played, but led the team with 24 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Now, he is ready to lead the Pelicans into a deep playoff run. After the game, coach Willie Green highlighted how Ingram was motivated following the Pelicans’ loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the previous Play-In game, which left them on the doorstep of elimination.

“We had a good discussion about the past two Laker games and how do we move forward. And he was great. He was absolutely everything that you would want your players to say he talked about it in that discussion. And his mentality was that he wants to be better. He wants to be the best that he could possibly be for this team. And this is a moment that he wants to he wanted to step up and prove that and tonight he did.” —Willie Green on Brandon Ingram

All-Around Effort

The Pelicans owned the Kings both offensively and defensively

The Pelicans put up not only solid offense behind Ingram but an all-around defensive effort to thwart the Kings, 105-98. The game marks the end of the Kings’ season, but the Pelicans hope it is only the start of things to come for them. They will take on the one-seed Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.

Ingram initially suffered a bone bruise on his left knee which caused him to play the last three games not at his full potential. This cost the team three wins, but he stepped up when it mattered.

“This was the goal at the beginning of the year. Throughout it, we had some injuries. We had different things happen. But we had another opportunity today, and we came in and everybody contributed.” —Brandon Ingram

Challenging Recovery

Ingram admitted clicking with his team again proved tough

The injury was sustained on March 21 against the Orlando Magic, nearly a month ago at this point. It caused Ingram to sit out until the final game of the regular season. His absence potentially cost the Pelicans a chance at a higher seed, but they made the playoffs regardless thanks to Ingram’s incredible efforts. He admitted the recovery process was challenging but rewarding.

“It's been one my healthiest seasons, and I was out for three weeks just watching and just trying to stay disciplined. It's hard just trying to stay disciplined, trying to stay locked in knowing I wanted to be out on the floor. I was losing some of my conditioning a little bit and just trying to stay ready.” —Brandon Ingram

Following Friday night’s win, the Pelicans moved to 6-0 against the Kings this season. As mentioned, they will now face the Thunder in the first round, which will be a tough team for them to topple, especially if Zion Williamson does not return for the series following his injury.

But with Brandon Ingram playing the way he played against the Kings, there is no telling how far this Pelicans team can go.