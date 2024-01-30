Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans have the potential to win the NBA championship with their healthy trio of Williamson, Ingram, and McCollum.

McCollum has adjusted to his role in New Orleans and is finally comfortable playing alongside Williamson and Ingram.

The Pelicans' inconsistent health in the past has hindered their success, but with the trio staying healthy, they could make a deep playoff run and potentially win their first championship.

After failing to make the playoffs last season, the New Orleans Pelicans appear to have taken it up a gear, and encouraged by their trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum having all stayed relatively healthy for much of the 2023-24 campaign so far, NBA insider Mark Medina believes they have the potential to go all the way to lifting the Larry O’Brien trophy come June.

Figuring out their roles to succeed

McCollum has adapted to unexpected role in New Orleans

The 2023-24 NBA regular season campaign has marked one of the rare occasions whereby Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have all been healthy at the same time, something which has helped McCollum finally feel as though he has adjusted to life in the Big Easy.

In an interview with The Athletic’s William Guillory last week, McCollum admitted that his role on this Pelicans team is not what he had initially envisioned when he came over from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2022, citing that both he and the team have found it challenging to work out his best fit alongside Williamson and Ingram, due to injuries preventing the three from suiting up together and developing on-court chemistry.

New Orleans Pelicans - 2023-24 Advanced Statistics Category Stat League Rank Offensive rating 116.9 12th Defensive rating 113.2 10th Net rating 3.8 10th True shooting % 59.1 10th Pace 99.64 13th Player Impact Estimate 51.9 10th Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

But, with everyone’s health seemingly at the best it has ever been, whereby the trio have shared the court on 26 occasions so far this season, McCollum goes on to note that he now feels comfortable in the line-up, and the Pelicans’ results are trending in an upward direction as a result of their availability.

Tipped as being a ‘perfect combination’, the Pelicans' trio has led the organization to climb up the Western Conference standings, where they currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 26-21 record, though they are only two games back of the Sacramento Kings in fifth place.

Pelicans ‘under looked’ due to inconsistent health

Medina argues that, in the past, the Pelicans have not met expectations due to the inconsistent health of their stars, in particular, Zion Williamson.

However, this season, with the majority of the roster healthy, except for some marginal role players, the journalist argues that their ceiling is an NBA title, something that the Pelicans’ organization have never won before.

“Their ceiling is championship. Now I think that they've been underlooked because there have been many questions on whether they can stay consistently healthy, and that just hasn't been Zion Williamson. That's been CJ McCollum, that's been Brandon Ingram, that's been some of their role players with Jose Alvarado and Larry Nance Jr. And, so, for the first time in a while, with the exception of Larry Nance, the Pelicans have a full roster, and so they’re showing how dangerous they can be when they have that trio of players with Zion, BI and CJ. “

Trio could lead Pelicans to Larry O’Brien trophy

All three are averaging 19-plus points per game

Medina believes that should the Pelicans ‘big three’, as such, continue to play at their current level together and remain healthy, then there is no reason why they couldn’t go all the way in the playoffs and become title winners for the first time in their history.

“The problem is they just haven't had their trio of players playing together on a consistent basis. But now you're seeing the very early returns that if they actually get time together, this team could be hoisting up the Larry O'Brien trophy.”

Both Williamson and Ingram are having 20-plus point seasons, whereby Williamson is averaging 22.0 points with a team-leading 59.0 percent shot efficiency, and Ingram, 21.4 points on 48.9 percent shooting, the second-best mark of his career.

Williamson, Ingram and McCollum - New Orleans Pelicans Advanced Splits Category In Wins In Losses Games played 15 11 Offensive rating 120.2 105.0 Defensive rating 110.2 125.8 Net rating 10.0 -20.8 Effective field goal % 62.0 50.7 Player Impact Estimate 56.7 39.1 Stats as of Jan. 30, 2024

On the other hand, the veteran McCollum has been more calculated with his shot selection, averaging only 14.7 shot attempts per game, his lowest output since his sophomore season in 2014-15, though converting at a career-high efficiency from behind the three-point line at 43.6 percent. Nonetheless, he is still averaging 19.1 points per outing, and is comfortably the team’s third scoring option.

The trio lead the team in ball distribution, combining for 15.2 assists per game, while they grab a combined 14.6 rebounds off the glass per outing.

In conclusion, the Pelicans need all three members of their star trio to be a dangerous force for their opposition on the court, but their chances of winning are greatly improved when the three are both on the court and are each performing at a high level.

As it stands, it seems their consistency could be the difference between a deep playoff run and missing the playoffs entirely, and they will be hoping it is the former as they progress into the second half of the season.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.