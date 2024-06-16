Highlights The Pelicans look to shake things up by moving on from Jonas Valanciunas amidst trade interest in Jarrett Allen.

Valanciunas' decreased three-point shooting likely influenced the Pelicans' decision for change.

Allen adds defensive value, conflicting with spacing but could boost Pelicans' fourth-ranked defense.

The New Orleans Pelicans are headed for an offseason that is sure to be filled with plenty of change. The team has always felt like they are on the horizon of turning the corner and becoming a threat in the Western Conference. However, they have yet to deliver on that potential, continuing to skate by as a play-in team towards the bottom of the playoff race.

The team made the NBA Playoffs for the second time in three years. There was not much to write home about though. With the team missing their star player, Zion Williamson, for another postseason run, it was pretty much over before it started. They were sent packing by the Oklahoma City Thunder in four games, getting swept out of the playoffs.

The Pelicans head towards an offseason that has already been filled with plenty of rumor mill reports. Pelicans star Bradon Ingram appears to be on the outs with the organization. There is reportedly some interest in one of the two Atlanta guards who may ben available this offseason. Now, there is another report to add to the list for the Pelicans.

According to Christian Clark of NOLA.com, the team will look to shake things up at the center spot. With Jonas Valančiūnas set to hit unrestricted free agency, there appears to be little interest in bringing him back. Past that, the Pelicans already have a replacement in mind.

If there is a team in the league surrounded by more questions and confusion than the Pelicans, it would be the Cleveland Cavaliers. After another lackluster postseason run during the Donovan Mitchell era, the team will face some tough decisions this offseason. The Pelicans will look to capitalize on that state of uncertainty.

Allen's Fit In New Orleans

The center would be an odd addition for the Pelicans

One of the primary reasons Valančiūnas made a lot of sense as a fit with the Pelicans was due to his ability to stretch the court from the big man spot. Valančiūnas has consistently been a fairly reliable option from beyond the arc.

Jonas Valančiūnas — Three-Point Shooting with the Pelicans Category 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 3PM 0.8 0.8 0.5 3PA 2.1 1.4 1.5 3P% 36.1% 34.9% 30.8%

Having the ability to stretch the court beside Williamson, who is a relative non-factor from the outside, was an asset to the Pelicans. It meant the opportunity to unclog driving lanes for their star to attack. However, with Valančiūnas' production dipping progressively, perhaps the Pelicans felt it was time for a change.

One thing is for sure, Allen will not be an easy player to pry away from the Cavaliers.

Allen and Williamson would do each other no favors in terms of spacing. However, the value Allen could offer in elevating a defense is tough to match at the position. The Pelicans ranked fourth in the league with respect to defensive rating this season. If that rating jumps to first, maybe they have their formula for competing in the west.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.