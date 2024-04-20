The New Orleans Pelicans beat the Sacramento Kings 105-98 on Friday to clinch a playoff spot for the first time in two years.

With Zion Williamson ruled out for the game due to left hamstring soreness, the Pelicans needed the rest of their roster to step up in his absence.

They did exactly that. Seven out of the eight players who played at least 20 minutes in the game ended with a positive plus-minus, and six players scored in double-digits, leading to a well-rounded effort.

Holding the Kings' high-powered offense to only 98 points shows how stout of defense the Pelicans played to pull out the win. It was only the 10th game of the year that the Kings had been held under 100, with the Pelicans also holding them to 93 points in a game back in November.

Nance Jr. doesn't think the Pelicans making the playoffs is a fluke

Larry Nance Jr. has been a consistently solid bench player since entering the NBA in the 2015-16 season, proving to be a solid rim-runner and rebounder.

After spending time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Portland Trail Blazers, he was traded to the Pelicans, where he has provided consistent production.

Nance Jr. was very outspoken about the Pelicans winning their play-in game over the Kings to clinch a playoff spot and had this to say via Pelicans Film Room on X:

"We deserve to be in the playoffs. You don't win 49 games by accident. You don't just slip up and do that in a historic conference."

The Pelicans went 49-33 this season and ended up in a win-or-go-home play-in game. If they had been in the Eastern Conference, they would've finished tied for the third seed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

They also would've made a top-six seed in the Western Conference in each of the prior eight seasons with that record as well. It is no fluke that they made it through the play-in tournament.

They are a very solid team even without their superstar in Williamson, as they showed last night.

Pelicans' bench must produce in the playoffs

The Pelicans need to outperform or match the Thunder's bench production to have a chance to win

Nance Jr., Jose Alvarado, and Trey Murphy III are the big bench contributors for the Pelicans, and they must be exactly that in the playoffs if they want to win a series.

Thunder and Pelicans bench comparisons Category PPG RPG APG SPG FG% 3P% Oklahoma City Thunder 34.6 15.1 8.3 3.1 47.0% 40.3% New Orleans Pelicans 32.0 16.0 8.3 3.6 44.1% 37.1%

The Pelicans and Thunder benches match up closely statistically, but the Thunder have the best three-point shooting off the bench.

Although the Thunder's bench is a very good shooting bunch, the Pelicans' bench defense is as good as they come, as they average the most steals, led by scrappy Alvarado, who has proved to be a difference-maker.

They will need their bench to produce at a high level and Nance Jr. is one of those players. In the games he played over 25 minutes this season, the Pelicans were 10-2.

Murphy III also must be the best-scoring version of himself. When he scored 15 or more points this season, the Pelicans were 16-5.

Their series starts Sunday at 9:30 P.M. EST in Oklahoma City.