Brandon Ingram has spent the majority of his NBA career with the New Orleans Pelicans after joining the team as a part of the blockbuster Anthony Davis trade during the 2019 offseason.

Ingram's time with the Pelicans has been a bit of a mixed bag. On one hand, he has posted some strong averages with the team. In his five seasons in New Orleans, Ingram has averaged 23.1 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists with good efficiency; shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, the team has only made the playoffs twice during Ingram's time on the team, in 2022 and 2024. Both those times resulted in a first-round exit for the Pelicans, including this year's sweep at the hands of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On top of that, Ingram has struggled somewhat with his availability. He's never played more than 64 games in a season as a member of the Pelicans. He has played more than fellow star Zion Williamson, but that's a low bar of comparison.

Ultimately, between the two star forwards, it looks like the Pelicans could choose a direction in the near future that does not involve both.

Despite some of the shortcomings Ingram has had with his health, one would imagine that he should still be expected to be a hot trade commodity this offseason.

Where Does Ingram Go Next?

Ingram's availability could bring on a strong list of suitors

The good news for any team looking to acquire Ingram this summer: he just came off his healthiest season during his time with the Pelicans. It was the healthiest season he's had since his rookie year, when he played 79 games.

Brandon Ingram Stats Over The Years Category 21-22 22-23 23-24 Games Played 55 45 64 PPG 22.7 24.7 20.8 RPG 5.8 5.5 5.1 APG 5.6 5.8 5.7 TS% 55.4 58.2 57.8

The bad news is there was a bit of a dip in his scoring average this season. Ingram averaged his lowest mark in points per game since arriving in New Orleans. Although, that one could be chalked up to his teammate, Williamson, playing the most games of his career. As a result, Ingram had the lowest usage percentage in his time as a Pelican: 27.2.

There are two teams that immediately come to mind which would make a lot of sense as potentially being Ingram's next destination: the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat.

The 76ers have a load of cap space and have reportedly already been rumoured to be monitoring Ingram's situation. Ingram would be a quality option as a third star next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

The Heat would be in a similar situation where they could use a tertiary star of his caliber. Would Pat Riley take the chance on someone with his injury history though, given his recent comments made to the media?

A dark horse to consider could be a team like the Toronto Raptors. Masai Ujiri is looking to retool around Scottie Barnes. Toronto has lacked a player who could reliably and consistently create their own shot on the perimeter for some time. Ingram is also still young enough to fit the Raptors' timeline.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.