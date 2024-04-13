Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans can clinch an automatic playoff spot with a win against the Los Angeles Lakers in their season finale.

The Pelicans have shown all-around improvements on the court this season, with strength in depth.

The health and availability of stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram sets the stage for a potential deep playoff run.

The New Orleans Pelicans are one win away from avoiding the Play-In Tournament altogether in what has been a strong 2023-24 NBA regular season campaign for the trio of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum.

Despite their convincing success this season, league insider Mark Medina suggests that the Pelicans are still ‘playing catch up’ to their competitors, arguing that what we have seen from them this season is what we should have two seasons prior.

Win and They’re In

Can avoid Play-In Tournament with win over Lakers on Sunday

Despite a knee injury plaguing All-Star Brandon Ingram towards the end of March that has seen him miss New Orleans’ last 13 outings, the Pelicans' rotation has been able to stand pat, going 7-6 in his absence.

But, their hopes of making the playoffs without having to qualify via the Play-In Tournament have since been boosted by the announcement that their star forward is expected to return in their all-or-nothing showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers in their regular season finale.

Having remained largely healthy all season, with franchise star Zion Williamson eclipsing a career-high in games played throughout his NBA career this season (69 and counting), the Pelicans have been a team high on people’s radar, with some even projecting them to be serious contenders in the Western Conference, despite where they are perched in the standings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum are the first pair of teammates in Pelicans history to record 30-plus points, 5-plus assists and 60%-plus field goal percentage.

A large variable as to why they have earned so much traction of late is due to their strong supporting cast around Williamson, Ingram and veteran, CJ McCollum.

Players such as Herb Jones and Trey Murphy III have ensured that New Orleans have remained on an upward trajectory all season long, regardless of the adversity they have faced in the wake of Ingram’s knee injury, and other niggles that have perhaps impacted on-court chemistry and continuity.

New Orleans Pelicans - Improvements From Last Season Category 2023-24 Season 2022-23 Season PTS 115.2 114.4 AST 27.0 25.9 REB 44.0 43.7 FG% 48.6 48.0 3P% 38.2 36.4 +/- 4.7 1.9

As such, the Pelicans have showcased a top-five efficiency in three-point shooting percentage (38.2 percent), as well as ranking top-eight in the NBA for total field goals converted (48.6 percent).

Not only has their shooting efficiency been commendable, but their team work rate on defense has been one of the most outstanding in the league, in which they rank sixth overall in the Association with a defensive rating of 111.8.

Pelicans Are Showing a ‘Much Better Version of Themselves’

Having shown glimpses of their potential as a team a few seasons ago, Medina argues that despite their convincing campaign, the Pelicans are late to the scene in showing what they are capable of doing on the hardwood, and that what we’ve seen from them this season is what they should have shown us last year.

However, the journalist does acknowledge that New Orleans’ health was a considerable variable in their previous shortcomings, and now that they seem to have mostly overcome this, that they are seeing more consistent results in the form of wins.

“In a way, I think that the Pelicans are playing catch up because they were thesurprising team that could make a challenge in the playoffs two years ago, where they were scratching the surface. Zion was out for the season, but they still made the playoffs, andthey challengedthe [Phoenix] Suns in the first round. So the expectationwas, last season, they would make that jump and that didn't happen. So, in some ways, they're playing catch up here. But,we're seeing a much better version of themselves because they're finally more consistently healthy. They're not completely healthy, but it's a lot better than it was in the past where, you know, Zion’s out for a significant period of time, as well as Ingram and CJ.

Health Is Wealth

Williamson expected to hit 70-game threshold, Ingram has racked up 63 appearances

As aforementioned, the Pelicans’ leading talisman, Williamson, has had the healthiest season of his career, where he is expected to reach the 70-game mark by the end of the regular season.

In turn, his availability on the court has allowed the 23-year-old to finally showcase his ability that saw him receive so much hype back in his college days with the Duke Blue Devils, before becoming the resounding No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 Draft, and has been paramount for his team’s success this season.

Despite averaging 23.0 points, the lowest scoring output since his rookie year (22.5) – albeit still a team-leading figure - and a career-low 5.8 rebounds, the 6-foot-6 power forward has found more success in his ball distribution, whereby he has notched a career-high 5.0 assists per game, in which has led to created 13.6 points a night.

Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson - 2023-24 Season Advanced Statistics Category Statistic ORTG 114.7 DRTG 111.5 NRTG 3.2 AST% 62.4 AST RATIO 19.8 REB% 51.2 TS% 59.5

Similarly, Ingram has had a career-year in terms of games played for New Orleans with 63, just surpassing his 62-game season for the Pelicans in his first year with the ball club in 2019-20.

While he too has seen a dip in his points scoring, averaging 20.9 points at a 49.0 percent shooting clip, he has tied his career high for assists with a team-leading 5.8 assists per contest, which has subsequently led to 15.0 points being scored per game, as well as being consistently productive off the glass, grabbing 5.1 boards.

As a duo, Williamson and Ingram have been a dominant force this season, outscoring their opponents by 3.2 points per 100 possessions when they share the floor together, with their head coach Willie Green projecting them as one of the top duos in the NBA, period.

Now that the majority of the roster are healthy, the Pelicans look all but primed to go on a sparking playoff run as they seek their first NBA title in franchise history, though with all the talent in the Western Conference particularly, it would take one mighty effort.

With their star firepower, combined with their deep roster rotation, the Pelicans have all the tangibles of a team with a championship ceiling, so it would come as no surprise if New Orleans were to pull off a shock run and reach the NBA Finals.But it's easy to think what might have been had this leap in progress occurred when they were scratching the surface two seasons ago - though it's better late than never.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.